Kylie Jenner shares never-before-seen picture of a newborn Stormi

Kylie Jenner is one of the biggest stars on the planet, but her daughter, Stormi , may be an even bigger celebrity by the time she’s her mom’s age.

There’s a new trend going around on Instagram, in which celebrities ask their followers what photos they want to see from their camera role. Jenner was one of the most recent stars to hop on the bandwagon, asking her 206 million followers what pictures they want to see.

In response, fans asked to see some pictures of Kylie with her mom, Kris Jenner , a throwback photo of with her childhood best friend, and some photos with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott . Unsurprisingly, the people also wanted to see more of Stormi, requesting a never-before-seen flick of her daughter--and Kylie delivered.

©Kylie Jenner

The fan’s specific request was an “unseen pic of baby Stormi,” which caused Jenner to share an adorable snap of a newborn baby Webster. In the caption, Kylie explained that the picture is from when her daughter was only 1 week old.

This throwback photo comes at an emotional time for the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, who has already shared with fans just how sad she is that Stormi is growing up so fast.

Earlier this week, Jenner revealed that she couldn‘t believe how fast time has been flying since welcoming her daughter with Travis Scott. She posted a photo of her baby girl to Instagram, which features Stormi holding her very own bright blue Prada purse. In the caption, Kylie wrote, “my baby is turning 3 soon and mommy‘s not ok!!!!!!”

Stormi will be 3 on February 1, 2021.