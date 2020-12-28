Lori Loughlin was released from prison after serving for less than two months

It’s been a tough year for various reasons, especially for actress Lori Loughlin . Earlier this year, news broke that Loughlin was involved in a massive college admissions scandal. As a bit of a refresher, back in May the “Full House” actress and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli admitted to paying half a million dollars as bribes to get the couple’s two daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli admitted into the University of Southern California, according to NBC News.

©GettyImages Lori Loughlin with her two daughters.

Today, the 56-year-old was released from the Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin, about 40 miles east of downtown San Francisco, Bureau of Prisons spokesman Scott Taylor said. The actress first reported to prison at the end of October.

“She is no longer in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons,” Taylor said in a statement. ”For privacy, safety and security reasons, we cannot discuss release plans for any inmate.”

Giannulli is serving more time in prison compared to his wife’s two-month sentence. The 57-year-old designer reported to the United States Penitentiary, Lompoc, in late November and is said to be released in late April, according to NBC News.

This isn’t the first time this month that the Giannulli family has made headlines. Earlier in December, daughter and YouTube star Olivia Jade made an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith ’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Facebook Watch show. It was the first time the 21-year-old publicly discussed the scandal after going dark on social media for months prior.