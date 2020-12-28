lori loughlin, college admissions

Lori Loughlin was released from prison after serving for less than two months

The actress reported to prison for the infamous college admissions scandal.

It’s been a tough year for various reasons, especially for actress  Lori Loughlin . Earlier this year, news broke that Loughlin was involved in a massive college admissions scandal. As a bit of a refresher, back in May the “Full House” actress and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli admitted to paying half a million dollars as bribes to get the couple’s two daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli admitted into the University of Southern California, according to NBC News.

Lori Loughlin with her two daughters.

Today, the 56-year-old was released from the Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin, about 40 miles east of downtown San Francisco, Bureau of Prisons spokesman Scott Taylor said. The actress first reported to prison at the end of October.

“She is no longer in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons,” Taylor said in a statement. ”For privacy, safety and security reasons, we cannot discuss release plans for any inmate.”

Giannulli is serving more time in prison compared to his wife’s two-month sentence. The 57-year-old designer reported to the United States Penitentiary, Lompoc, in late November and is said to be released in late April, according to NBC News.

This isn’t the first time this month that the Giannulli family has made headlines. Earlier in December, daughter and YouTube star Olivia Jade made an appearance on  Jada Pinkett Smith ’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Facebook Watch show. It was the first time the 21-year-old publicly discussed the scandal after going dark on social media for months prior.

 

It clearly was a difficult discussion to address the decisions her parents made and the influencer was asked some tough questions while on the show. The 21-year-old even admitted to not realizing the wrongdoing of her parents when the news first broke.

“I feel like a huge part of having privilege is not knowing you have privilege,” she said on ‘Red Table Talk.’

“So when it happened, it didn‘t feel wrong. It didn’t feel like, ’That’s not fair. A lot of people don’t have that.’ ”

Since the scandal, Olivia and her sister both dropped out of USC.

