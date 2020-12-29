This is the reason why Kelly Ripa was brought to tears

Kelly Ripa got a little emotional the other day on one of the episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan . Why? Because of Kid Santa, formally known as Kenny Isaacson, a special guest who spoke about his program for helping kids during the holidays. Kid Santa spoke about his life in foster care and how he started the organization that gives gifts to children in need during the holiday season.

Isaacson, 19 years old, started the program in 2018. He wanted to make a difference and share his personal experience and make sure that kids without resources could enjoy the holidays. “I spent Christmas morning with other people who are less fortunate as well, so I wouldn’t have to be alone and it just stuck with me,” Isaacson said.

The organization gets wishes and Christmas letters to Santa from kids and volunteers use U-haul trucks to deliver gifts in the middle of the night. This year, his goal was to give gifts to more than 500 kids in metro Detroit.

“I hope we get to check in with you again sometime because I really think you are a remarkable person,” Ripa told Isaacson as she was brought to tears with everything he told them during the interview. “I speak on behalf of all of us, you’ve reminded us what Christmas is all about and I hope we see you again.”

Couldn’t agree more with you Kelly. And now, even though Christmas day has passed, there are still some months of winter ahead of us and kids who aren’t as lucky as some of us were are cold and do not have toys to play with or warm food on their plates every day. Kid Santa has really given us some food for thought.