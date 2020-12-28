Jennifer Lopez gave us unicorn vibes in a beautifully colored wig

Jennifer Lopez has proved time and time again that she’s a beauty chameleon. The 51-year-old can truly pull off any hair or makeup look and still look glamorous. Although we usually see Lopez pull off the typical blonde, brunette, and highlighted hair, it seems that the singer wanted to end 2020 with a colorful bang.
This past weekend, the singer’s hairstylist Chris Appleton posted an Instagram of JLO wearing a super long purple and light blue highlighted wig. The wig was parted in the middle and styled straight. The “Jenny from the Block” singer donned a purple smoky eye that matched her colorful wig. The photo was captioned “Unicorn Barbie 🦄.” For the photo, the 51-year-old wore a futuristic-looking outfit that complimented her unicorn look.
Jennifer Lopez went shopping with her twins but without her engagement ring
Jennifer Lopez ‘loved’ dressing up as Alex Rodriguez’s ex Madonna for Halloween
Appleton posted another photo to his account that showed the ‘Hustlers’ actress wearing a stenciled platinum blonde wig that consisted of red stars and flowers with green colors. This wig was more of a bob length but just as straight and sleek. The triple threat wore a white off the shoulder dress. It seems that the celebrity hairstylist might have a product coming out soon considering the pictures and his caption reading, “Coming soon..... #hairart 💫 #hairstencil.”
In addition to posing for Appleton’s Instagram, Lopez also showed off another look, which was more of an old Hollywood glam look for Christmas Eve. The singer wore a gorgeous tiered red dress with soft curls, a smoky eye, and gorgeous hanging earrings. JLO captioned the stunning photo, “‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS ... have a beautiful Christmas Eve everyone! ♥️♥️.”
Santa might work hard on Christmas, but it seems that JLO might work harder. On Christmas day, Lopez posted a little teaser to a new music video debuting in 2021 titled, “In the Morning.” She captioned the post, “It’s CHRISTMAS MORNING 🎄 and I have a lil’ 🎁 for you!!! #teaser #inthemorming #videocoming #2021 MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!!! Sending you wishes and prayers for you to be surrounded by family, friends and true love in 2021❤️ #JLOBEAUTY @JLOBEAUTY @sephora.”