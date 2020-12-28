Jennifer Lopez gave us unicorn vibes in a beautifully colored wig

Jennifer Lopez has proved time and time again that she’s a beauty chameleon. The 51-year-old can truly pull off any hair or makeup look and still look glamorous. Although we usually see Lopez pull off the typical blonde, brunette, and highlighted hair, it seems that the singer wanted to end 2020 with a colorful bang.

This past weekend, the singer’s hairstylist Chris Appleton posted an Instagram of JLO wearing a super long purple and light blue highlighted wig. The wig was parted in the middle and styled straight. The “Jenny from the Block” singer donned a purple smoky eye that matched her colorful wig. The photo was captioned “Unicorn Barbie 🦄.” For the photo, the 51-year-old wore a futuristic-looking outfit that complimented her unicorn look.

Appleton posted another photo to his account that showed the ‘Hustlers’ actress wearing a stenciled platinum blonde wig that consisted of red stars and flowers with green colors. This wig was more of a bob length but just as straight and sleek. The triple threat wore a white off the shoulder dress. It seems that the celebrity hairstylist might have a product coming out soon considering the pictures and his caption reading, “Coming soon..... #hairart 💫 #hairstencil.”