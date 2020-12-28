Armando Manzanero dies at 86 due to Covid-19 complications

The world of music is in mourning. Armando Manzanero died this morning as a result of a cardiac arrest due to complications from COVID-19. A few days ago, it was reported that the creator of legendary boleros tested positive for the coronavirus, which lead to his hospitalization on December 17. Although on Sunday his lungs were said to be fine, his kidneys were deficient and he remained under medical care.



©GettyImages The Mexican composer died at dawn this Monday at the age of 86

“I have a lot to mourn, because I was just informed of the death of Don Armando Manzanero,” ﻿said Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the president of Mexico, during a his usual Monday morning press conference.

“I am very sorry for his passing. He was a great composer...We send his family, friends, artists, all singer-songwriters our deepest condolences for this unfortunate loss in the art world and for Mexico.” Then, the president ended this daily press conference with a Manzanero song, Adoro.



The sad news was also confirmed by the Mexican entertainment journalist, Pati Chapoy. “With pain in my heart, I inform you that Armando Manzanero has passed away.”



©GettyImages Armando Manzanero was one of the most beloved Mexican composers

Various local Mexican media stressed that it was the composer’s manager, Laura Blum, who confirmed his death.

On October 21, the singer-songwriter received a tribute during the 2020 Latin Billboard gala when he was recognized with the Career Award for his great contribution to the music industry.



Throughout his career, the Mérida native wrote more than 400 songs, most of them performed by singers such as Luis Miguel , Alejandro Fernández , Chavela Vargas, Angélica María, among others. The ashes of the prominent Yucatecan will be delivered to his family this Monday around noon, and will be transferred to his native Mérida.

