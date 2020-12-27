John Travolta shares a joyful family video of their first Christmas without Kelly Preston

John Travolta works hard to keep the memory of his late wife Kelly Preston alive. Travolta and his children, Ella Bleu and Benjamin , celebrated the holiday together. The ‘Pulp Fiction’ actor shared a joyful video of his children celebrating their first christmas after Kelly Preston’s Death.

On Thanksgiving, the Grease star wished his followers a happy Thanksgiving with a video message thanking them for their support following the death of his wife Kelly Preston . In the video, the actor said, “I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year. Happy Thanksgiving and always love.”