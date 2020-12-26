Jennifer Aniston’s dogs throw their own adorable mini Christmas ‘rager’

Jennifer Aniston had a happy and safe howliday at home with her dogs. The 51-year-old A-lister gave fans a glimpse at her three dogs antics during her California Christmas. “Christmas Rager” she wrote over an Instagram Story video showcasing how her pooches celebrated the season. Dog toys were strewn all over her lavish living room, as if someone sprinkled them about. In the middle of it all was the culprit: Clyde, her Schnauzer mix.

In addition to displaying her adorable Christmas, the clips also flaunted Jen’s stunning home. Her living room featured cozy furniture, a sprawling oriental rug and tons of books. Of course, there was also a glittering Christmas tree in the mix, which she snapped a closer look at as well. The star showed off her hilarious custom wooden ornament, which had “Our first pandemic 2020” carved into it.

Earlier, the Friends icon posted a picture of her newest dog Lord Chesterfield. In the photo, the puppy proudly stands before his modern home, which was decorated with sparkling lights. She later delighted followers with another Christmas pic of the cutie all snuggled up and sleeping in bed. Jennifer rescued Chesterfield back in October. You may recall, she also has a third dog: a white pit bull named Sophie.