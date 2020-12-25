Chris Hemsworth shares heartfelt tribute to wife Elsa Pataky on 10 year anniversary

Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky , are celebrating 10 years of wedded bliss.

The Extraction star posted to Instagram earlier this week to pay tribute to the mother of his children after being married for a decade. He uploaded multiple photos of them together, showcasing their love story over the years while admitting he hopes to spend a couple hundred more by her side.

“10 years together!” the Avengers: Endgame actor wrote underneath a gallery of photos with his wife. “Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!”

Of course, the love here goes both ways, with Pataky taking to her Instagram page to post about her love for her husband.

“Going through ten years of photographs was almost as fun as the real thing,” she wrote under a photo of her surrounded by pictures from the last decade spread across the floor. “Here’s to many more years of wonderful times, love you always and forever @chrishemsworth Thanks @fridas.field for the amazing dinner!”