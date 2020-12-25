Chris Hemsworth shares heartfelt tribute to wife Elsa Pataky on 10 year anniversary

Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky , are celebrating 10 years of wedded bliss.
The Extraction star posted to Instagram earlier this week to pay tribute to the mother of his children after being married for a decade. He uploaded multiple photos of them together, showcasing their love story over the years while admitting he hopes to spend a couple hundred more by her side.
“10 years together!” the Avengers: Endgame actor wrote underneath a gallery of photos with his wife. “Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!”
Of course, the love here goes both ways, with Pataky taking to her Instagram page to post about her love for her husband.
“Going through ten years of photographs was almost as fun as the real thing,” she wrote under a photo of her surrounded by pictures from the last decade spread across the floor. “Here’s to many more years of wonderful times, love you always and forever @chrishemsworth Thanks @fridas.field for the amazing dinner!”
The next day, Elsa posted another photo that proves just how in love the couple still is after more than 10 years together.
On Christmas Eve, she uploaded a picture of her family’s enormous Christmas tree surrounded by a copious amount of gifts for their three children, 8-year-old India Rose, and 6-year-old twins, Sasha and Tristan.
“Santa brought me a Thor action figure for Christmas. 🤩💃” she joked under the photo, which shows the movie star flexing his muscles by the tree.
While these two clearly share a lot of love for one another, they have been open about the fact that their relationship definitely isn’t perfect.
During an interview with Australia’s Body + Soul back in August, she responded to fans’ perfect perception of their marriage.
“It‘s funny that people think of us as a perfect couple,” she said at the time. “No way. It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship.”
“I think a relationship is constant work,” Elsa continued. “It’s not easy.” Still, Pataky made sure to note that the couple is stronger than ever after spending a decade together, adding, “I always try to see the positives of things.”