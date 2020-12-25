Celine Dion posts precious family pic in matching Christmas PJs

Celine Dion is sharing her holiday celebration with the people who matter most: her children.
The singer posted a photo of herself surrounded by her family, with her and all of her kids wearing the same pair of matching pajamas. In the pic, she’s joined by her 19-year-old son René-Charles, and her younger twins Nelson and Eddy, 10.
“May this holiday season bring all of you the gifts of love, peace, good health, and the promise of brighter days in the New Year ahead! 🎄✨ ❤️ - Celine xx…” she wrote in her caption, wishing her 4.6 million followers a happy holiday.
This intimate family photo is a rare sight coming from Celine, who has mostly left her children out of the spotlight throughout her career, rarely featuring them on her social media accounts.
The last time her children were featured on Instagram was a few months back in October, when she shared a heartfelt post about her 10-year-old twins.
The mother of three shared a throwback photo of the two when they were younger, showing come comparisons that depict just how much they had grown in recent years.
The sweet flicks show the brothers enjoying the weather and the changing fall leaves, bundled up in big coats and adorable beanies.
“Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years,” Dion wrote underneath the throwback photos. “You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud. Happy birthday my beautiful boys! We love you so very much... - Mom, RC and Dad xx...”
Celine shares her boys with her late husband and manager René Angélil, who died back in 2016 at age 73. In January, the superstar singer posted to Instagram to commemorate the fourth anniversary of his death.
“There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile,’ she wrote under the sweet photo, which features Angélil smiling and holding a pup. “We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you. Céline xx.”
While four years have gone by since his passing, Dion said on TODAY in September 2019, that she wasn‘t ready to date yet.
“I don’t date. I’m not ready to date,” she told the show’s host. “I’m very lucky and happy to have so many people in my surrounding to make me — they make me laugh.”