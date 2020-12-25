Celine Dion posts precious family pic in matching Christmas PJs

Celine Dion is sharing her holiday celebration with the people who matter most: her children.

The singer posted a photo of herself surrounded by her family, with her and all of her kids wearing the same pair of matching pajamas. In the pic, she’s joined by her 19-year-old son René-Charles, and her younger twins Nelson and Eddy, 10.

“May this holiday season bring all of you the gifts of love, peace, good health, and the promise of brighter days in the New Year ahead! 🎄✨ ❤️ - Celine xx…” she wrote in her caption, wishing her 4.6 million followers a happy holiday.

This intimate family photo is a rare sight coming from Celine, who has mostly left her children out of the spotlight throughout her career, rarely featuring them on her social media accounts.

The last time her children were featured on Instagram was a few months back in October, when she shared a heartfelt post about her 10-year-old twins.

The mother of three shared a throwback photo of the two when they were younger, showing come comparisons that depict just how much they had grown in recent years.