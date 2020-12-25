Jennifer Lopez looks stunning in red for Christmas Eve

While a lot of us are having more low key holiday celebrations this year, Jennifer Lopez is using the Christmas season as an excuse to dress up.

The 51-year-old star posted a photo on Christmas Eve that shows just how dolled up she got to celebrate with the family, wearing an absolutely stunning sleeveless red gown and some diamond accessories while she poses on an ascending staircase.

“‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS,” she wrote in her caption. “Have a beautiful Christmas Eve everyone! ♥️♥️”

In the photo, she tagged her makeup company, J Lo Beauty, which is set to launch for the new year. The actress has been teasing the launch for months now, but with January 1 only being a few days away now, it’s officially almost time.

The “On The Floor” singer has been preparing for Christmas all week, sharing some glimpses at how her family is celebrating the holiday on her Instagram Stories on Thursday. She posted a video with a holiday-themed face filter as she announced to her millions of followers that her family had finished decorating their Christmas tree.

“It’s a Tiffany’s Christmas,” Lopez joked while she captured footage of the tree, which featured a ton of snowflake-shaped ornaments and a variety of pale blue bulbs, similar to the color of the famous Tiffany & Co box.