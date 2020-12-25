Jennifer Lopez looks stunning in red for Christmas Eve

While a lot of us are having more low key holiday celebrations this year, Jennifer Lopez is using the Christmas season as an excuse to dress up.
The 51-year-old star posted a photo on Christmas Eve that shows just how dolled up she got to celebrate with the family, wearing an absolutely stunning sleeveless red gown and some diamond accessories while she poses on an ascending staircase.
“‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS,” she wrote in her caption. “Have a beautiful Christmas Eve everyone! ♥️♥️”
In the photo, she tagged her makeup company, J Lo Beauty, which is set to launch for the new year. The actress has been teasing the launch for months now, but with January 1 only being a few days away now, it’s officially almost time.
The “On The Floor” singer has been preparing for Christmas all week, sharing some glimpses at how her family is celebrating the holiday on her Instagram Stories on Thursday. She posted a video with a holiday-themed face filter as she announced to her millions of followers that her family had finished decorating their Christmas tree.
“It’s a Tiffany’s Christmas,” Lopez joked while she captured footage of the tree, which featured a ton of snowflake-shaped ornaments and a variety of pale blue bulbs, similar to the color of the famous Tiffany & Co box.
This year, Jennifer is celebrating the holiday with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez , 45, and their beautiful blended family.
Jennifer has 12-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Alex has 16-year-old daughter Natasha and 12-year-old daughter Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. While most families aren’t taking part in huge celebrations this year, A-Rod and J Lo have both expressed the importance of spending time with their kids.
After Christmas is over, Jennifer still has one more work obligation on her list for 2020, as she will be headlining with a performance at Dick Clark‘s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Times Square.
As of now, the singer hasn’t announced what she’ll be performing for the special occasion, but she did release her latest single, “In The Morning,” just last month. On Christmas day, the singer shared a teaser clip of the upcoming music video for the track, which is set to drop in 2021.
“It’s CHRISTMAS MORNING 🎄 and I have a lil’ 🎁 for you!!! #teaser #inthemorming #videocoming #2021,” she wrote under the clip. “MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!!! Sending you wishes and prayers for you to be surrounded by family, friends and true love in 2021❤️”