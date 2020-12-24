Kylie Jenner shows off her Christmas tree and some new treats from Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has never been shy about her love for the holiday season, and this year, she’s more than ready to celebrate Christmas with her daughter Stormi by her side.

The makeup mogul and her soon-to-be 3-year-old will be opening presents by a massive tree, which Kylie showed off on her Instagram story earlier this week.

“I’m getting excited,” she wrote on top of the picture, showing the fully-decorated Christmas tree, which features two matching bags with each of their names embroidered on the front.

©Kylie Jenner

Prior to showing fans a sneak peek at this year’s holiday decorations, Jenner also let her followers in on something her on-again, off-again boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott , sent her for Christmas.

Scott is launching a new brand of spiked seltzer in partnership with Anheuser-Busch called Cacti. It’s only right that the rapper send the product to his friends and family before sharing it with the world, so of course, Kylie got a package with some samples in the mail.

Travis--who has a record label called Cactus Jack--recently revealed that he was inspired to make the drink because of his love of tequila. Once it hits the marker, the spiked seltzer will come in three flavors: pineapple, strawberry and lime. The alcoholic beverage is made with blue agave from Mexico with a seven percent ABV.