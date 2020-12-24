Kylie Jenner shows off her Christmas tree and some new treats from Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has never been shy about her love for the holiday season, and this year, she’s more than ready to celebrate Christmas with her daughter Stormi by her side.
The makeup mogul and her soon-to-be 3-year-old will be opening presents by a massive tree, which Kylie showed off on her Instagram story earlier this week.
“I’m getting excited,” she wrote on top of the picture, showing the fully-decorated Christmas tree, which features two matching bags with each of their names embroidered on the front.
Prior to showing fans a sneak peek at this year’s holiday decorations, Jenner also let her followers in on something her on-again, off-again boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott , sent her for Christmas.
Scott is launching a new brand of spiked seltzer in partnership with Anheuser-Busch called Cacti. It’s only right that the rapper send the product to his friends and family before sharing it with the world, so of course, Kylie got a package with some samples in the mail.
Travis--who has a record label called Cactus Jack--recently revealed that he was inspired to make the drink because of his love of tequila. Once it hits the marker, the spiked seltzer will come in three flavors: pineapple, strawberry and lime. The alcoholic beverage is made with blue agave from Mexico with a seven percent ABV.
Over on Twitter, Kylie shared even more of her holiday spirit on Wednesday, posting some photos of herself along with the caption, “tomorrow is xmas eve 🤍”
The photos show the billionaire in front of a plane with pink accents, while she wears a tan crop top, some white jeans adorned with crosses, and a pair of white sneakers. Her pictures perfectly capture what it’s like to celebrate Christmas in California, where the weather reached the 90s just a few days before the big holiday.
tomorrow is xmas eve 🤍 pic.twitter.com/3l5FidiTLt— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 23, 2020
She may be boarding the plane to meet up with the rest of her family, who are already celebrating with one another in Lake Tahoe. Kim Kardashian posted the family flick on Instagram, which features her alongside her mom, Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, her sisters, Kendall, Khloé, and Kourney, and Scott Disick all bundled up.
No matter what, the Kardashian/Jenner fam always finds a way of making the holidays special.
