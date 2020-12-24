Jennifer Lopez ‘loved’ dressing up as Alex Rodriguez’s ex Madonna for Halloween

According to Jennifer Lopez , there’s nothing wrong with dressing up as someone your significant other used to date.

During a recent interview with Andy Cohen on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy, the singer told the host that it “wasn’t weird” dressing up as her fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s ex-girlfriend, Madonna , for Halloween earlier this year.

Back in October, the “Pa Ti” singer had a small gathering at home to celebrate the spooky holiday. For the occasion, she ended up recreating Madonna’s iconic look from the “Like a Virgin” music video, down to the white lace gloves and a “Boy Toy” belt.



When Cohen went on to ask Lopez whether or not her costume choice was “odd” given the fact that Rodriguez and Madonna had rumors of romance between them in 2008, she simply laughed it off.

“No. I mean, it was so long ago, so long ago,” she replied. “I don’t know. No, it wasn’t weird at all. I loved it.”

Clearly, the situation isn’t something that crossed Lopez’s mind. She even quoted one of Madonna’s famous lyrics in a caption dedicated to A-Rod, writing, “Didn’t know how lost I was until I found you” and tagging her fiancé.

©Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez obviously didn’t think the situation was weird either, getting into the musical theme by donning an all-denim Bruce Springsteen costume for their small Halloween gathering.

“We had like three friends over, four friends. And yeah, we all got dressed up like way too much,” Lopez said to Cohen about the celebration. “My kids were like hiding in the bedrooms. They were like, ‘What are you doing?’”