Jennifer Lopez ‘loved’ dressing up as Alex Rodriguez’s ex Madonna for Halloween

According to Jennifer Lopez , there’s nothing wrong with dressing up as someone your significant other used to date.
During a recent interview with Andy Cohen on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy, the singer told the host that it “wasn’t weird” dressing up as her fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s ex-girlfriend, Madonna , for Halloween earlier this year.
Back in October, the “Pa Ti” singer had a small gathering at home to celebrate the spooky holiday. For the occasion, she ended up recreating Madonna’s iconic look from the “Like a Virgin” music video, down to the white lace gloves and a “Boy Toy” belt.
When Cohen went on to ask Lopez whether or not her costume choice was “odd” given the fact that Rodriguez and Madonna had rumors of romance between them in 2008, she simply laughed it off.
“No. I mean, it was so long ago, so long ago,” she replied. “I don’t know. No, it wasn’t weird at all. I loved it.”
Clearly, the situation isn’t something that crossed Lopez’s mind. She even quoted one of Madonna’s famous lyrics in a caption dedicated to A-Rod, writing, “Didn’t know how lost I was until I found you” and tagging her fiancé.
Rodriguez obviously didn’t think the situation was weird either, getting into the musical theme by donning an all-denim Bruce Springsteen costume for their small Halloween gathering.
“We had like three friends over, four friends. And yeah, we all got dressed up like way too much,” Lopez said to Cohen about the celebration. “My kids were like hiding in the bedrooms. They were like, ‘What are you doing?’”
Latina Powerhouse winner Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been going strong since they started dating back in 2017. The couple announced their engagement in March 2019, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve already had to postpone their wedding twice.
Lopex spoke to Access Hollywood earlier this month, letting her fans know the two of them will tie the knot “when the time is right.”
“We’ve talked about so many different things ’cause we had to cancel the wedding … because of COVID, because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don’t know,” Lopez explained.
“And I think we just feel like, ‘Let’s just wait it out.’ There’s no rush, we’re good, everything’s cool and it’ll happen when the time is right,” she concluded. “I feel like it’s not a huge priority to go and have a big wedding right now, that’s not what life is about.”