Gigi Hadid shows off her Christmas presents from Vanessa Bryant and Cardi B

As we all anticipate opening our gifts on Christmas morning, Gigi Hadid is showing off the impressive packages her friends sent her ahead of the holidays.

The first of the special deliveries the model got is one of the most sought after shoes to be released this holiday season, the first Christmas since the tragic passing of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant . Gigi took to Instagram to show off her brand new pair of Nike Zoom Kobe 6 ‘Grinch’ sneakers, which are currently re-selling for thousands of dollars online, since they’re so hard to obtain.

“WOWWW,” Hadid wrote on a picture of herself holding the sneakers, tagging Vanessa Bryant and thanking her for the package. “MAMBA FOREVER. BIG LOVE.”

©Gigi Hadid

Vanessa actually posted a message of her own for fans on Wednesday, letting everyone know she’s doing her best to make her late husband’s sneakers easier to obtain.

“Hi guys! I heard that fans are having a hard time buying Kobe’s online,” she wrote over a photo of the bright green shoes. “I reached out to Nike and I wanted to do something cool for fans to have a better opportunity to get some Kobe’s. Unfortunately Covid shut those plans down. We came up with an idea and we’re waiting for Covid stay at home orders to life. Happy Holidays.”