Gigi Hadid shows off her Christmas presents from Vanessa Bryant and Cardi B

As we all anticipate opening our gifts on Christmas morning,  Gigi Hadid  is showing off the impressive packages her friends sent her ahead of the holidays.

The first of the special deliveries the model got is one of the most sought after shoes to be released this holiday season, the first Christmas since the tragic passing of Lakers legend  Kobe Bryant . Gigi took to Instagram to show off her brand new pair of Nike Zoom Kobe 6 ‘Grinch’ sneakers, which are currently re-selling for thousands of dollars online, since they’re so hard to obtain.

“WOWWW,” Hadid wrote on a picture of herself holding the sneakers, tagging Vanessa Bryant  and thanking her for the package. “MAMBA FOREVER. BIG LOVE.”

Gigi Hadid holding her Kobe Grinch sneakers©Gigi Hadid

Vanessa actually posted a message of her own for fans on Wednesday, letting everyone know she’s doing her best to make her late husband’s sneakers easier to obtain.

“Hi guys! I heard that fans are having a hard time buying Kobe’s online,” she wrote over a photo of the bright green shoes. “I reached out to Nike and I wanted to do something cool for fans to have a better opportunity to get some Kobe’s. Unfortunately Covid shut those plans down. We came up with an idea and we’re waiting for Covid stay at home orders to life. Happy Holidays.”

Vanessa Bryant's message to Kobe Bryant fans about 'Grinch' sneakers©Vanessa Bryant

Another fun packaged Gigi Hadid got her hands on this Christmas was also a pair of sneakers, but this time, from  Cardi B .

The Bronx native has a deal with Rebook, with whom she recently released some brand new shoes. For the holidays, she sent Gigi a few pairs from her collaboration--which even included some adorable baby shoes for her new bundle of joy.

She posted a picture of the tiny all-black sneakers while tagging Cardi B and Reebok and adding some sweet emojis to show how much she loves to kind gesture for her and her little one.

Cardi B sends Gigi Hadid some sneakers from her Reebok collection©Gigi Hadid

While the holiday season isn’t only about getting presents, there’s nothing like opening a package from some loved ones to get you into the Christmas spirit.

