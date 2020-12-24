Britney Spears’ 26-year-old boyfriend tested positive for COVID-19

Britney Spears ’ boyfriend of four years, Sam Asghari took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal his recent COVID-19 diagnosis. The 26-year-old model and personal trainer credited his healthy lifestyle to battling the virus so easily. Thankfully he didn’t infect Spears or anyone else.
“Living a healthy lifestyle has Helped and shaped my life in many ways, and I am fortunate to have the opportunity to inspire some people using my social media platform,🤙🏾” started his caption with.
“2020 has been a crazy/twisted year for all of us. Recently I tested positive for Covid-19, I was lucky enough to catch the news before being around and infecting my loved ones (friends, family, significant other),” Asghari wrote on Instagram. ”I quickly isolated myself and started my quarantine process alone. 🙏🏽”
The 26-year-old told his 1.1 million Instagram followers that he luckily didn’t have severe symptoms.
“This is where my healthy lifestyle helped a lot, I only had 1 day of common cold symptoms day 2 after testing positive but 24 hours later I was perfectly normal,” he continued. ”I continued my workouts and clean nutrition at home as usual. 10 days later I was no longer contagious, and tested negative twice, and was cleared by doctors to end quarantine and return to my loved ones. 💪🏽”
Asghari went on to give advice to others when it comes to health. My healthy lifestyle and my strong immune system helped me a lot because I only had common cold symptoms for one day,“ he said, later adding, ”I understand there has been healthy people that got it and they were a tough time with it.”
“I do understand that, but my suggestion is take vitamins, stay hydrated, have great nutrition and boost your immune system,” he said. ”Because it‘s gonna help you. Not just with COVID, just with everything.”
Spears and the 26-year-old first met when he starred as the singer’s love interest in her ‘Slumber Party’ music video in 2016.