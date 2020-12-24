Britney Spears’ 26-year-old boyfriend tested positive for COVID-19

Britney Spears ’ boyfriend of four years, Sam Asghari took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal his recent COVID-19 diagnosis. The 26-year-old model and personal trainer credited his healthy lifestyle to battling the virus so easily. Thankfully he didn’t infect Spears or anyone else.

“Living a healthy lifestyle has Helped and shaped my life in many ways, and I am fortunate to have the opportunity to inspire some people using my social media platform,🤙🏾” started his caption with.



“2020 has been a crazy/twisted year for all of us. Recently I tested positive for Covid-19, I was lucky enough to catch the news before being around and infecting my loved ones (friends, family, significant other),” Asghari wrote on Instagram. ”I quickly isolated myself and started my quarantine process alone. 🙏🏽”

The 26-year-old told his 1.1 million Instagram followers that he luckily didn’t have severe symptoms.