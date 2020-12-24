Beyonce’s charity is donating half a million dollars to those facing eviction

Beyonce is paying it forward. The iconic diva’s BeyGOOD charity stepped up to the plate in April to provide relief and assistance to essential workers and those in need after the COVID-19 pandemic affected millions. They also created a Small Business Impact Fund, which has given over 250 businesses $10k grants. And on December 22nd the organization announced on its website that it’s donating over $500k to people in danger of losing their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the announcement, the organization will be awarding 100 individuals or families facing foreclosure or evictions $5k grants.



“When we were faced with the pandemic caused by COVID-19, BeyGOOD created a plan to make a difference. We assisted organizations across the country that were providing people with basic needs like food, water, household supplies, and COVID testing. We also provided mental health support.” In April after the US went into quarantine the organization announced an initiative to provide relief and assistance to essential workers and partnered with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s Start Small fund to provide $6 million to various organizations.

The statement continued and explained why it is so important to help those in need before the federal housing moratorium ends on December 26th. Per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, landlords have been barred from evicting tenants for nonpayment during the coronavirus pandemic until the fast-approaching date. “We then launched our BeyGOOD Small Business Impact Fund and to date over 250 small businesses have received $10k grants. Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and help where needed most. Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis. The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness, and overall economic downturn.”



“This holiday season, while many are stressed with what they will do next regarding their housing, we are proud to share some GOOD news. Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. All necessary documentation must be provided to the NAACP. And there’s more holiday GOOD NEWS. Stay tuned next week as we announce the December recipients of the Small Business Impact Fund.” The online application process opens on January 7, 2021, with 100 recipients selected, disbursed in late January. Round 2 will open in February 2021.

The “Beyhive” praised their philanthropic queen in the comments of a post by TheShadeRoom. One fan wrote, “Now what was y’all saying about her not helping real situations??? And SPEAK UP.” Another commented, “She really is a real queen on the low, love her motive😍😍😍” while another joked, “Giving more than the US Government 🤦🏾‍♂️”

BeyGOOD was originally created during the Mrs. Carter World Tour back in 2013 and has continued to provide aid during crises. In 2017 she launched BeyGOOD Houston to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. “My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” Beyoncé said. “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John‘s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”