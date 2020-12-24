Chrissy Teigen’s heartbreaking but inspiring outlook on her body

Chrissy Teigen has been vulnerable, open, and real since she suffered a miscarriage in September. The business mama shared a photo of her body three months later on Wednesday in a cut out silver dress with a heartfelt caption. Teigen has never been one to fake anything, and you can feel her vulnerability in her words. “This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been,” she wrote.
Teigen also talked about her lingering baby bump that has frustrated but kept her proud. “And I have no idea why I still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx”
Teigen and Legend are currently in St. Barts spending their holidays away from winter and into the sun. The couple headed out on a hike across the island with others and Teigen proved you don‘t need anything but a bathing suit to hit the trails. While everyone else rocked T-shirts and trunks, Teigen soaked up the December rays in a black one-piece, a scarf, a vintage Chanel Black Caviar vanity box purse, and white trainers.
It’s great to see Teigen having some well-deserved fun. Teigen and her husband John Legend announced in August they were expecting their third child- a son they soon named Jack. However, following weeks of bed rest in late September Teigen shared that she had been hospitalized due to excessive bleeding caused by her placenta. Days later, she revealed that Jack passed away pre-term in hospital. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote on Instagram. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” she continued. “We will always love you.”