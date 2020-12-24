Chrissy Teigen’s heartbreaking but inspiring outlook on her body

Chrissy Teigen has been vulnerable, open, and real since she suffered a miscarriage in September. The business mama shared a photo of her body three months later on Wednesday in a cut out silver dress with a heartfelt caption. Teigen has never been one to fake anything, and you can feel her vulnerability in her words. “This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been,” she wrote.



Teigen also talked about her lingering baby bump that has frustrated but kept her proud. “And I have no idea why I still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx”



Teigen and Legend are currently in St. Barts spending their holidays away from winter and into the sun. The couple headed out on a hike across the island with others and Teigen proved you don‘t need anything but a bathing suit to hit the trails. While everyone else rocked T-shirts and trunks, Teigen soaked up the December rays in a black one-piece, a scarf, a vintage Chanel Black Caviar vanity box purse, and white trainers.