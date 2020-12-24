Kim Kardashian likes Meghan Markle’s coffee

Kim Kardashian is a fan of royal oats. Kardashian is debatably one of the most important influencers to have on your side and on Monday she posted a photo of a sweet basket of goodies which included Clevr Blends Coffee, Meghan Markle ’s latest investment. A little over a week ago Oprah Winfrey plugged the California-based female-led company on her Instagram for her 19 million followers.





©Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian

Kardashian’s holiday basket was courtesy of her friend and designer Stacey Bendet’s fashion brand Alice + Olivia and she thanked the brand in her post. Along with matcha powder and tea were the Clevr packages. Clevr makes “superfood infused” powdered oat milk lattes that costs $28 for 14 instant coffee sachets of “superlatte.” While Kardashian didn’t tag the brand or Markle directly, making it onto Kardashians’ Instagram is something companies pay a pretty price for. Per Express, in 2019, Kim disclosed in court papers that she can charge companies between $300,000 to $500,000 for paid-for Instagram posts. But it’s likely Kardashian is just showing her gratitude for all the holiday love, she has been posting most of her Christmas goodies as it arrives, including Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneakers from Vanessa Bryant, a Dior bag and a gold treat from Givenchy.

Oprah on the other hand made it known that the Duchess of Sussex had delivered the goodies. “So we have this lovely Christmas basket, nice decorations from my neighbor M” she gushed at the start of the video. She posted a video on her page unboxing the variety of lattes and followed the directions to make a perfect cup of super latte. Winfrey captioned the post, “On the first day of Christmas my neighbor “M” sent to me...a basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M👑) My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would’ve added it to my Favorite Things list. #HappyHolidays.”