Bella Giannulli copies her mom Lori Loughlin’s hair from ‘Full House’

It’s clear just how much Lori Loughlin’s family has missed her during the few weeks she’s spent in jail. Now, as the actress awaits her scheduled release, her youngest daughter is showing support for her mom with a little dose of nostalgia.
Bella Giannulli took to social media this week to show off her newly dyed auburn hair, posting a selfie onto her Instagram Story. After uploading the photo of herself, the 20-year-old posted a screenshot of Lori’s as her Full House character, Aunt Becky, who was sporting the exact same hairstyle on the series, which aired from 1987-1995.
To accompany the pictures, the actress’ daughter wrote, “Copied her” along with a red heart emoji.
This post from Bella comes just a couple days before Loughlin is scheduled to be released from federal prison after serving almost two months behind bars for her involvement in the college admissions scandal that unfolded last year.
The actress is scheduled to be freed from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on December 28, three days after Christmas. Luckily for Lori, it has been speculated that she may be able to leave earlier, just in time to celebrate the holidays with her family, since her release date falls at the end of a weekend--and because of overcrowding in the facility.
It makes sense why Bella and her older sister, YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli, would be feeling sentimental about their parents, as Lori‘s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is also currently spending time behind bars. The fashion designer began his own five-month sentence in November for his own involvement in the college admissions scandal.
Back in March, Mossimo and Lori were indicted for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to University of Southern California as recruits to the crew team, even though they are not rowers. Both of them reached plea agreements to avoid longer prison sentences.
Lori was also given two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay a $150,000 fine, while her husband was given two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service, and issued a $250,000 fine.