Bella Giannulli copies her mom Lori Loughlin’s hair from ‘Full House’

It’s clear just how much Lori Loughlin’s family has missed her during the few weeks she’s spent in jail. Now, as the actress awaits her scheduled release, her youngest daughter is showing support for her mom with a little dose of nostalgia.

Bella Giannulli took to social media this week to show off her newly dyed auburn hair, posting a selfie onto her Instagram Story. After uploading the photo of herself, the 20-year-old posted a screenshot of Lori’s as her Full House character, Aunt Becky, who was sporting the exact same hairstyle on the series, which aired from 1987-1995.

©Bella Giannulli



To accompany the pictures, the actress’ daughter wrote, “Copied her” along with a red heart emoji.

This post from Bella comes just a couple days before Loughlin is scheduled to be released from federal prison after serving almost two months behind bars for her involvement in the college admissions scandal that unfolded last year.

The actress is scheduled to be freed from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on December 28, three days after Christmas. Luckily for Lori, it has been speculated that she may be able to leave earlier, just in time to celebrate the holidays with her family, since her release date falls at the end of a weekend--and because of overcrowding in the facility.