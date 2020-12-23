Here’s the first look at Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina documentary

Fans of Whitney Houston won’t have to wait until her biopic premieres on Thanksgiving of 2022 to learn more about her. Lifetime just released the first trailer of a new documentary about Houston and her daughter. Titled Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All, the program will celebrate and chronicle their lives and reveal details about their tragic deaths.

“The two-hour documentary presents an in-depth look at the parallel lives of renowned singer Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina,” Lifetime informed in a press release. “Both faced similar struggles — living in the shadow of their famous mothers, criticized for their love choices and often used for their fame and fortune…and both turned to drugs and alcohol for relief from the pressures of being in the spotlight, before prematurely leaving the Earth in the same tragic way.”

©GettyImages Singer Bobby Brown, singer Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown arrive from New York City on June 18, 1995 at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California.

The trailer also features commentary from family members, close friends, and co-workers. “In an emotional and candid look at the ups and downs of their personal stories, and a celebration of their lives, ‘Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina’ offers intimate conversations with the friends and family that were closest to them.”

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All will premiere on Saturday, February 6 at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the trailer below.

The documentary comes after British actress Naomi Ackie was chosen to portray Houston in I Wanna Dance With Somebody — the first film authorized by The Whitney Houston Estate. Named after Houston’s 1987 hit single, the biopic will have Stella Meghie as the director while Oscar-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten will be scripting and producing the biopic.