Here’s the first look at Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina documentary

Fans of Whitney Houston won’t have to wait until her biopic premieres on Thanksgiving of 2022 to learn more about her. Lifetime just released the first trailer of a new documentary about Houston and her daughter. Titled Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All, the program will celebrate and chronicle their lives and reveal details about their tragic deaths.
“The two-hour documentary presents an in-depth look at the parallel lives of renowned singer Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina,” Lifetime informed in a press release. “Both faced similar struggles — living in the shadow of their famous mothers, criticized for their love choices and often used for their fame and fortune…and both turned to drugs and alcohol for relief from the pressures of being in the spotlight, before prematurely leaving the Earth in the same tragic way.”
The trailer also features commentary from family members, close friends, and co-workers. “In an emotional and candid look at the ups and downs of their personal stories, and a celebration of their lives, ‘Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina’ offers intimate conversations with the friends and family that were closest to them.”
Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All will premiere on Saturday, February 6 at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the trailer below.
The documentary comes after British actress Naomi Ackie was chosen to portray Houston in I Wanna Dance With Somebody — the first film authorized by The Whitney Houston Estate. Named after Houston’s 1987 hit single, the biopic will have Stella Meghie as the director while Oscar-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten will be scripting and producing the biopic.
Houston’s mentor, Grammy-winning music producer Clive Davis would also be working in the film. “From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teenage years to her tragic, premature death, I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told,“ he said. “I am so glad that Anthony McCarten has committed to a no holds barred, musically rich screenplay that finally reveals the whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world while she bravely battled the demons that were to be her undoing.”
Houston, who tragically died by drowning due to coronary artery disease and cocaine intoxication in the bathtub of Suite 434 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, sold more than 200 million records worldwide and won six Grammy Awards, 22 American Music Awards, two Emmy Awards, and 16 Billboard Music Awards.
Three years after Whitney Houston’s tragic death, her daughter Bobbi Kristina was found dead in similar circumstances at her home in Atlanta.