America Ferrera admits it’s ‘overwhelming’ to work from home while raising kids

The pandemic and the subsequent stay-at-home orders have changed a lot for families around the world, including people who aren’t used to getting work done with their little ones right by their side.

America Ferrera recently spoke about her life in 2020, which included adjusting to this new normal. In May, she welcomed the newest addition to her family, a daughter, Lucia Marisol, who joins her 2-year-old son Sebastian “Baz” Piers. For the star, it’s been difficult to balance life as a mother of two young children while also trying to accomplish her goals during the work day.

“Oh my goodness, it‘s a world’s difference,” Ferrera told PEOPLE. “Everything’s been so compounded by the pandemic and by quarantine, and truly not being able to have the extended network of family and friends that one would normally have when you bring a new baby home to hold the baby and give you a break or to help.”

“My son went everywhere with me, she continued. “I went back to work when he was only 10 weeks old and I would hand him to like a camera grip. I’d be like, ‘You hold him. I’ve got to go over here.’”

Of course, because of these circumstances, the 36-year-old is raising her daughter in a different environment than she did with her first-born. Ferrera when on to say that her son grew up used to being surrounded by people, which he “loved,” and she‘s hoping her daughter eventually grows to be comfortable around a lot of people, too.