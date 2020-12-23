Model Stella Tennant dies just days after 50th birthday

British model Stella Tennant has died just a few days after her 50th birthday. Her family confirmed the tragic news, letting fans know the model passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 22.

“It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020,” her family said in a statement. “Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed. Her family ask for their privacy to be respected. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.”

They went on to describe her death as “sudden”, and police said there were “no suspicious circumstances.” Her untimely passing came just five days after her 50th birthday.



Tennant broke into the modeling world in 1993. Starting at the age of 23, she catapulted her career by posing for magazines including French, British, and Italian Vogue along with Harper’s Bazaar.

In the late 90s, Karl Lagerfeld announced Stella as the new face of Chanel with an exclusive modeling contract. She became a muse for the fashion designer, which he attributed to her resemblance to Coco Chanel.

Throughout her illustrious career, Tennant also appeared in numerous advertising campaigns, including Calvin Klein, Chanel, Hermes, and Burberry. She was inducted as Model of the Year in the Scottish Fashion Awards Hall of Fame in 2012.