Khloé Kardashian gifted Vanessa Bryant a touching gingerbread house

Christmas is only two days away and we’ve seen celebrities such as Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez doing last-minute holiday shopping for their loved ones this week and we’ve also seen on Instagram, of course, celebs such as Khloé Kardashian and Vanessa Bryant exchanging gifts with one another.

Bryant took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to show off the incredibly thoughtful gesture the 36-year-old reality star gifted her. In Bryant’s stories, she is showing off an intricate and stunning gingerbread house that was dedicated to her family, with a special tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant.