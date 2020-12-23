Khloé Kardashian gifted Vanessa Bryant a touching gingerbread house

Christmas is only two days away and we’ve seen celebrities such as Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez doing last-minute holiday shopping for their loved ones this week and we’ve also seen on Instagram, of course, celebs such as Khloé Kardashian and Vanessa Bryant exchanging gifts with one another.
Bryant took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to show off the incredibly thoughtful gesture the 36-year-old reality star gifted her. In Bryant’s stories, she is showing off an intricate and stunning gingerbread house that was dedicated to her family, with a special tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant.
In the social media clip, the 38-year-old mother of four was showing the gingerbread house to her daughter Bianka, pointing out the family’s names on the roof. On the right side of the roof, Kardashian included Kobe and Gianna’s names, using Gianna’s nickname, “Gigi.”
The two names had angel wings on them. The front of the house read “The Bryant Family.” The house was decorated beautifully and was such a special gift from Kardashian.
“Khloe, thank you so much, it‘s beautiful. I love it,” Bryant is heard saying in the video.
Bryant also gifted her celeb friends this Christmas with limited-edition Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” sneakers. Friends such as Kris Jenner , Kim Kardashian West , and supermodel Gigi Hadid all took to their Instagram stories to post about the special gift from Bryant.
The “Grinch” sneakers retail anywhere from $130 to $180 on websites and aren‘t available to the public until Christmas Eve, according to Entertainment Tonight.