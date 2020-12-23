Khloé Kardashian gifted Vanessa Bryant a touching gingerbread house

Vanessa Bryant and Khloe Kardashian Christmas gifts

Bryant took to her Instagram stories to show off the intricate house that was gifted to her.

Christmas is only two days away and we’ve seen celebrities such as  Angelina Jolie  and  Jennifer Lopez  doing last-minute holiday shopping for their loved ones this week and we’ve also seen on Instagram, of course, celebs such as  Khloé Kardashian  and  Vanessa Bryant  exchanging gifts with one another.

 

Bryant took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to show off the incredibly thoughtful gesture the 36-year-old reality star gifted her. In Bryant’s stories, she is showing off an intricate and stunning gingerbread house that was dedicated to her family, with a special tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant gingerbread house©Vanessa Bryant
The front of the stunning gingerbread house gifted to the Bryant family from Khloe Kardashian.

In the social media clip, the 38-year-old mother of four was showing the gingerbread house to her daughter Bianka, pointing out the family’s names on the roof. On the right side of the roof, Kardashian included Kobe and Gianna’s names, using Gianna’s nickname, “Gigi.”

The Bryant family's names on a gingerbread house from Khloe Kardashian©Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant took to her Instagram to show off the family’s names on the house.

The two names had angel wings on them. The front of the house read “The Bryant Family.” The house was decorated beautifully and was such a special gift from Kardashian.

“Khloe, thank you so much, it‘s beautiful. I love it,” Bryant is heard saying in the video.

Bryant also gifted her celeb friends this Christmas with limited-edition Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” sneakers. Friends such as  Kris Jenner ,  Kim Kardashian West , and supermodel  Gigi Hadid  all took to their Instagram stories to post about the special gift from Bryant.

Kobe Bryant sneakers on Gigi Hadid's Instagram©Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid posting about the Kobe sneakers that she was gifted from Vanessa Bryant.

The “Grinch” sneakers retail anywhere from $130 to $180 on websites and aren‘t available to the public until Christmas Eve, according to Entertainment Tonight.

