Jennifer Lopez went shopping with her twins but without her engagement ring

We’re getting down to the wire with Christmas as it’s only two days away and it seems that a lot of celebrities are waiting until the last possible minute to do their holiday shopping. The other day Angelina Jolie was seen with her daughter Zahara doing a little bit of shopping at the Grove and more recently, Jennifer Lopez was spotted out with her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme, shopping in Miami, but it seemed that one thing, in particular, was missing from the situation.

Lopez was photographed looking cozy wearing a bright blue matching sweatshirt and sweatpants set. The “Jenny from the Block” singer protected her face with a glittery houndstooth print face mask. The 51-year-old accessorized her look with big silver hoops, black sunglasses, and a croc-embossed Hermès tote. Her hair was slicked back in a bun. In regards to JLO’s footwear of choice, she opted for a pair of black Nike Sacai Vaporwaffle which is from Nike’s collaboration with the Japanese luxury brand, Sacai.