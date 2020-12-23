Jennifer Lopez went shopping with her twins but without her engagement ring

We’re getting down to the wire with Christmas as it’s only two days away and it seems that a lot of celebrities are waiting until the last possible minute to do their holiday shopping. The other day Angelina Jolie was seen with her daughter Zahara doing a little bit of shopping at the Grove and more recently, Jennifer Lopez was spotted out with her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme, shopping in Miami, but it seemed that one thing, in particular, was missing from the situation.
Lopez was photographed looking cozy wearing a bright blue matching sweatshirt and sweatpants set. The “Jenny from the Block” singer protected her face with a glittery houndstooth print face mask. The 51-year-old accessorized her look with big silver hoops, black sunglasses, and a croc-embossed Hermès tote. Her hair was slicked back in a bun. In regards to JLO’s footwear of choice, she opted for a pair of black Nike Sacai Vaporwaffle which is from Nike’s collaboration with the Japanese luxury brand, Sacai.
Speaking of accessories, it seems like Lopez left her engagement ring at home as her left ring finger looked quite empty during her family shopping trip. In a few photos, the 51-year-old is seen with her left arm around her daughter’s shoulders with her left hand clearly missing her engagement ring from her fiance, Alex Rodriguez . It’s unsure why JLO might not be wearing her ring out.
However, in a recent interview on Andy Cohen ’s radio show, Lopez talked about not wanting to rush a wedding and how she even considered not getting married again at all. “We‘ve talked about (not getting married) for sure,“ Lopez said to Cohen after he asked her about Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s relationship, who have been together for over 35-years and never married. Lopez added, ”With like the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think, do you have to, should we?”
“I mean at our age, we‘ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it’s just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do? There’s definitely no rush though,” she said.