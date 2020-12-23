Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate baby news: ‘A new Douglas is born’

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas ’ family received a special “present” this holiday season. The Hollywood couple celebrated the arrival of The Kominsky Method actor’s son Cameron Douglas’ second child. “Congratulations Cameron and Viviane! Welcome to the 🌎 Ryder T. Douglas! ❤️ #ProudGrandpa,” Michael captioned a photo of Cameron with his partner Viviane Thibes and their three-year-old daughter Lua and newborn son Ryder.
Cameron, who is Michael’s oldest child from his previous marriage to Diandra Luker, officially introduced his son on Tuesday. “Touch down planet earth 🌎 Welcome my Son...Ryder T. Douglas 🦋,” he wrote alongside a family snapshot . Proud grandfather Michael commented on the post, “So happy for Vivian and you. Don’t think Lua is sure about this yet! What a holiday present.” Meanwhile, Cameron’s stepmother Catherine added, “Lua’s Face!😂😂😂😂😂like ......‘whatever....... ‘Hilarious! Congrats!!”
The Mask of Zorro actress also shared her stepson’s post on her Instagram Story writing, “AND A NEW DOUGLAS IS BORN!!!!!! WELCOME TO THE WORLD RYDER T DOUGLAS.”
Cameron’s girlfriend revealed on her page that their daughter Lua was still “processing” the baby news. “This year has been really tough on all of us , but God has sent us a blessing 🙏 Ryder I love you so much 💕 ps: Lua is processing the news 🤣,” Viviane wrote.
Following the birth of Michael’s first grandchild, Lua, in 2017, the Oscar winner told People magazine that he and his wife Catherine, who are parents to daughter Carys, 17, and 20-year-old son Dylan, were “so happy to be her Bubba and Zeze.”