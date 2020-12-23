Exclusive: Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca introduce us to their daughter, Blu Jerusalema

“The first ultrasound seemed to indicate that it was a boy, although Gian wanted a girl,” Sharon Fonseca and Gianluca Vacchi told us when she was three months pregnant. To the couple’s surprise, and Vacchi’s dream, it turns out the baby was a girl! They have named her Blu Jerusalema. She poses with her parents for the first time in their Bolognese home, where they are going to spend Christmas with Sharon’s family. For Gianluca, a viral phenomenon and a true “King Midas” of business, these holidays are, indisputably, very different.



The Italian businessman and the Venezuelan model became parents on October 2, 2020. Since then, their happiness has grown with the birth of baby ﻿Blu. On Mother’s Day, Sharon and Gianluca shouted to the whole world that they would be parents .



During this exclusive interview and the spectacular photo shoot held in Italy, the eccentric 53-year-old millionaire explains the unique and powerful meaning of the girl’s name for the first time.



Gianluca revealed that Blu Jerusalema was born with what is clinically known as “cleft palate.” Therefore, one of his immediate projects is to collaborate with foundations that help families with children born with the same condition.



“Despite the times that all of us have had to live, I feel that Blu came home with great peace and serenity.”