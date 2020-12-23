Heidi Klum is getting her Christmas cuddling done early

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz are celebrating Christmas early. On Tuesday the supermodel began posting videos and photos looking happy for the holidays. First Klum posted an adorable video smooching her boo in matching personalized Santa Hats. Klum posted the video on her story first but decided it deserved a spot on her grid. Kaulitz’s skin looked flawlessly smooth with the filter Klum added. Klum left the comment simple with, “I❤️U.”
Klum posted more videos onto her story happily rubbing Kaulitz’s beard. Shortly after she posted a pic with the family and the couple still couldn‘t stop smooching. Klum shares three children, Henry, Johan, and Lou with British singer Seal. It’s extremely rare that the couple posts photos of their face on social media and it was no different for this post. The children were in the photo but if it wasn’t for their embroidered hats it would be hard to tell since they covered their faces with presents. Klum was having so much fun she didn’t notice the typos in her caption and wrote, “Happy Holliday s”
The Americas Got Talent judge kept her Christmas lovefest going and shared an adorable video dancing with her boo. Klum looked like a sexy Mrs. Claus while Kaulitz spun her around in really cool pants.
The happy mom also shared a throwback of Kaulitz as a teenager playing guitar for his band Tokio Hotel onto her story. “Klumitz” has been married since September 2019 and got engaged after dating for about eight months. “I SAID YES,” Klum tweeted at the time, sharing a photo of the two and her engagement ring.
Kaulitz has been in Germany hanging out with Klum and the family while she films season 16 of Germany’s Got Talent. Klum and Seal had originally reached an agreement in August to be able to travel with her kids for the Holidays. However, the kids were supposed to spend Christmas with Seal. According to court documents obtained by ET, Klum was to have her kids until December 19 and again from January 9 through Feb. 23, 2021. It’s likely the plans changed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, which is why their children are still with Klum. “The children want to be with their mother,” a source told ET at the time. ”She is bringing them back for a few weeks at Christmas to spend time with their father.”