Heidi Klum is getting her Christmas cuddling done early

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz are celebrating Christmas early. On Tuesday the supermodel began posting videos and photos looking happy for the holidays. First Klum posted an adorable video smooching her boo in matching personalized Santa Hats. Klum posted the video on her story first but decided it deserved a spot on her grid. Kaulitz’s skin looked flawlessly smooth with the filter Klum added. Klum left the comment simple with, “I❤️U.”



Klum posted more videos onto her story happily rubbing Kaulitz’s beard. Shortly after she posted a pic with the family and the couple still couldn‘t stop smooching. Klum shares three children, Henry, Johan, and Lou with British singer Seal. It’s extremely rare that the couple posts photos of their face on social media and it was no different for this post. The children were in the photo but if it wasn’t for their embroidered hats it would be hard to tell since they covered their faces with presents. Klum was having so much fun she didn’t notice the typos in her caption and wrote, “Happy Holliday s”