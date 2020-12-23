Watch out, Ellen! The Kelly Clarkson show ties in ratings with The Ellen Degeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show made its premiere a little over a year ago and is proving it could be one of the most successful talk shows in history. Not only was Kelly Clarkson’s show just renewed for two more years but according to TVNewsCheck, it tied in ratings with Ellen Degeneres’ long-running The Ellen Degeneres show. According to the outlet, it was one of the few success stories and the only syndication to hit a new season-high.
Clarkson’s talk show gained 10% to earn a 1.1 on the national Nielsen rating audience measurement system, The Ellen DeGeneres show declined 8% to tie Clarkson’s 1.1 for third place among talk shows in the session ending December 13. The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered in 2003 and started the new season with an apology after employees shared stories detailing a toxic work environment. It ended its season earlier this month when the comedian tested positive for COVID-19. Tamron Hall, which is into its second year was the only other talk show besides Clarkson with positive growth, growing 13% to a 0.9, matching its best rating of the season. The outlet also reported that Live! with Kelly and Ryan tied with Dr. Phil in first place.
It’s no doubt Clarkson is competitive. She made her claim to fame on American Idol and has won 3 out of 5 of her seasons on The Voice. NBCUniversal made the announcement Tuesday that they decided to renew the syndicated series until at least 2023. Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of NBCU Syndication Studios, said in a statement, “One ray of sunshine in this wildly unpredictable year is that we get to continue to deliver to stations and fans a show that brings people together. This wouldn’t be possible without the heart and humor of the talented and dedicated Kelly Clarkson and our production team, led by the incomparable Alex Duda, both of whom are masters of storytelling. It‘s easy to see why Emmy voters, critics, and viewers have become such loyal fans of the show.”
Per DailyMail, Clarkson’s show debuted last year as the highest-rated new talk show in seven years, with the first season averaging 1.6 million viewers. The show currently airs in 100 percent of the US on more than 200 stations, and the upcoming new seasons have already been sold in 75 percent of the country. Clarkson began hosting her talk show from home, after the coronavirus pandemic but returned to the show’s Universal set when the second season began airing in September. On Monday the singer shared a hilarious story about the time she got “so high” at the dentist that she thought she robbed a house. While sharing “blackout in public” stories with Kaley Cuoco Clarkson revealed, “Mine wasn’t alcohol. Mine wasn’t cool at all. mine was, I was at CVS filling some prescription ’cause I had dental work done the day before. And I look in my bag, and I have all these jewelry boxes. And I’m like, ’What the hell?’ Like, I have, literally, five to six big boxes of jewelry in my bag, and I’m like, ’Did I, like, rob someone’s house?’”
Clarkson called her assistant and discovered that she had an entire night missing from her memory. The singer had gone jewelry shopping and even rehearsed with her band, went out to dinner, and even toured a friend‘s new house in a quiet blackout. “I had a full night, completely with eyes open, walking around, that I don’t remember. And my band’s laughing because I had rehearsal with them for my album Meaning of Life, and apparently, what did I say? I literally was at rehearsal, sitting in a chair, apparently like this, with sunglasses. And they’re playing and I go, with a mic, ‘That ain’t my song.’ Like, I was so high from the dentist!” she concluded. “’What did the dentist give me?’ is my question. And where can we [get it]? I wanna remember it -- I bought some good jewelry! But, yeah ...Yeah. I didn’t remember one thing. All of that was from what people told me.”
With stories like that it‘s no wonder Clarkson’s show is a hit.