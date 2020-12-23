Watch out, Ellen! The Kelly Clarkson show ties in ratings with The Ellen Degeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show made its premiere a little over a year ago and is proving it could be one of the most successful talk shows in history. Not only was Kelly Clarkson’s show just renewed for two more years but according to TVNewsCheck, it tied in ratings with Ellen Degeneres’ long-running The Ellen Degeneres show. According to the outlet, it was one of the few success stories and the only syndication to hit a new season-high.







Clarkson’s talk show gained 10% to earn a 1.1 on the national Nielsen rating audience measurement system, The Ellen DeGeneres show declined 8% to tie Clarkson’s 1.1 for third place among talk shows in the session ending December 13. The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered in 2003 and started the new season with an apology after employees shared stories detailing a toxic work environment. It ended its season earlier this month when the comedian tested positive for COVID-19. Tamron Hall, which is into its second year was the only other talk show besides Clarkson with positive growth, growing 13% to a 0.9, matching its best rating of the season. The outlet also reported that Live! with Kelly and Ryan tied with Dr. Phil in first place.



It’s no doubt Clarkson is competitive. She made her claim to fame on American Idol and has won 3 out of 5 of her seasons on The Voice. NBCUniversal made the announcement Tuesday that they decided to renew the syndicated series until at least 2023. Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of NBCU Syndication Studios, said in a statement, “One ray of sunshine in this wildly unpredictable year is that we get to continue to deliver to stations and fans a show that brings people together. This wouldn’t be possible without the heart and humor of the talented and dedicated Kelly Clarkson and our production team, led by the incomparable Alex Duda, both of whom are masters of storytelling. It‘s easy to see why Emmy voters, critics, and viewers have become such loyal fans of the show.”