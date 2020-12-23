You have to see Blake Lively’s quarantine hair

Blake Lively showed the world that even celebs forget to brush their hair sometimes. 2020 has been a hot mess and if you have no place to go its hard to find the motivation to get ready these days. The mom of 3 poked fun at her knotted hair on her Instagram story Tuesday with a makeup-free selfie. Lively added a Vogue Italy logo across the top with the message, “Get the Look” and “2020 Edition.” While Lively could benefit from a comb and some deep conditioning, she still looked stunning with a fresh face.





©Blake Lively per Page Six Blake Lively



Lively has been quarantined at home over the holidays with Ryan Reynolds and their three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1. The couple got married in September 2012 and have been advocates for COVID-19 safety by using their platform to bring positive change and awareness for the “brutal impact COVID-19 has had on older adults and low-income families.” When the United States went into quarantine in march she announced on Instagram that they donated $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. “Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don‘t have the opportunity to self-quarantine, we can stay connected. Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up- shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children. We can all do something for one another, even if thats simply staying home.” She wrote at the time.



The family has continued to take all necessary safety protocols and on December 19th Reynolds shared on his Instagram story that the family would be celebrating Christmas away from extended family and friends. “My kids won‘t see their grandparents this year for Christmas. Or friends or aunts and uncles. It sucks. My hat’s off to so many others doing the same,” the actor said.