Shia LaBeouf is dating Margaret Qualley amid lawsuit

Shia LaBeouf might be battling his freedom and reputation in the court, but it does not impede him to date, Margaret Qualley. The actor was photographed making out at the Los Angeles International Airport with the 26-year-old Montana native. In the pictures shared by the Daily Mail, both actors are leaning on Shia’s truck while hugging and kissing passionately.

After their public display of affection, LaBeouf and Qualley were captured once again by a paparazzi when they were going for a run near his Los Angeles home.

This is not the first time the pair share an intimate moment; in October, they filmed nude for the music video “Love Me Like You Hate Me” by singer Rainsford, Qualley’s sister.

©@rainsford “Love Me Like You Hate Me” music video.

The news of LaBeouf’s new romance comes after his ex Tahliah Debrett Barnett, known professionally as FKA Twigs, took legal action claiming he physically, emotionally, and mentally abused her many times since 2018. “I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency,” FKA twigs said according to The New York Times.

According to the actor, he is sorry for his actions. “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” he said in an email to the publication. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

In the lawsuit, FKA twigs states that escaping LaBeouf became “both difficult and dangerous,” adding that she felt overwhelmed. “The whole time I was with him, I could have bought myself a business-flight plane ticket back to my four-story townhouse in Hackney,” she said. “He brought me so low, below myself, that the idea of leaving him and having to work myself back up just seemed impossible,” she added.