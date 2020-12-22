Vanessa Bryant’s mom Sofia Laine responds after filing $5 million lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant’s mother, Sofia Laine, is responding to her daughter’s statement following news of her $5 million lawsuit against the Bryant family making headlines.

Last week, Sofia filed a lawsuit against her daughter, which drove Vanessa to come forward and let fans know all of the claims in the suit are false, accusing her mother of trying to extort her. This caused Laine to issue a statement to TMZ over the weekend, in which, she reiterates her claims that Vanessa has abandoned her, financially, following the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant .

“For starters, I would like to state that I do not enjoy airing our family grievances in the public. Although I filed a lawsuit, I did not make any public comments and was hoping for the court process to run its course without the publicity, as hurtful as it is. I did not want this and do not want this,” Laine said in her statement.

“However I did not have a choice as it is Vanessa’s own doing that has resulted in this now public quarrel. All I wanted is what I worked for. Vanessa, despite everything that I have been promised and done for her and the family, has attempted to sever all ties and renege on all obligations and agreements,” She continued. “Why would she do this to her own mother? I am so disappointed, hurt, and wronged to the point that I had no choice but to file a lawsuit. I am nearly 70 years old, my health is deteriorating, and my own daughter is dong this to me?”