Diddy gifts his mom with a brand new Bentley and $1 million

Diddy helped his mother, Janice Combs, celebrate her birthday in style this year.

On Monday, December 21, the music legend pulled out all the stops to make sure his mom’s 80th birthday was something special--despite anything else that has gone on this year. To show the woman who gave him life just how much he loves her, Diddy hosted an extravagant party in her honor, and at the end of the night, he presented her with a check for $1 million and a brand new Bentley.

In a video posted to Twitter, we see Janice’s reaction when she is presented with her huge check and the keys to her new car, both of which send her into complete shock. The video then cuts to a Bentley being rolled up to greet her, which brings even more emotion to everyone at the party.



As if those gifts weren’t enough, Diddy went on to post a photo of his mom on Instagram that night, further paying tribute to the woman she is and letting fans know how big of a role she played in his life and all of his accomplishments.

“I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!!” he wrote. “Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! ❤️”

He continued to praise his mama by letting everyone know just how good she looks at 80 years old, writing, “and this is actually her at 80 ... no filter ... no edit 🖤!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MAMACOMBS ❤️”

To make matters even cuter, it looks like Diddy’s twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, share a birthday with their grandmother. The music mogul posted a message to his girls just a few hours after paying tribute to his mom, letting them know just how proud he is of the young women they’ve grown into.

“Happy Birthday to Jessie and D’Lila! Wow!! Time is flying and I’m enjoying every second of it,” he wrote under a sweet photo of the girls on a boat. “I thank God for blessing me with such humble, kind, sweet, amazing girls.”