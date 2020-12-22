Camila Alves McConaughey shares a sweet family picture for a good cause

Camila Alves McConaughey is the is the latest celebrity to promote and participate in the end of year campaign for the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). She is raising awareness and donations to bring new hope to families this holiday season ﻿. Alves can be seen cuddling with one child as her other kids, clad in red and white striped socks, stick their feet in frame. Because of these unprecedented times, RMHC has had to close 70 of their global houses, and cannot hold their annual fundraising events.

“Let’s never take for granted our health and the health of our loved ones... @RMHC is an amazing non-profit that helps bring hope to families with children who are critically ill. Their mission is to bring families together and provide access to quality healthcare and offer amazing resources like financial relief and housing so that they are fully supported. This holiday season, you can help bring new hope to families everywhere! If you can, check the link in my bio to donate to @RMHC to help give families what they need most - each other. #KeepingFamiliesClose 💚💛💚,” Alves shared on Instagram.

Alves and Matthew McConaughey, have been social distancing at their Texas home with their three kids and the actor‘s mother Kay amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Finding alone time in a full house has proven to be “challenging at times” for McConaughey and Alves. “Sometimes you go through the day and you got the kids’ remote schooling, you get everyone set up, you’re doing meals you’re running around. I’m doing my work, she’s doing hers, and sometimes it’ll be at 9:30 at night or 10 o’clock where we actually look at each other and go, ‘Oh, hi, how are you?’” the dad of three told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show.

The Dallas Buyers Club star, 51, and his Brazilian-born wife, whom he married in 2012, have been quarantining with their three kids—daughter Vida, 10, and sons Levi, 12, and Livingston, seven—as well as with the actor’s mother Kay McConaughey for the past “seven months.” “It’s been going on long enough to sometimes say, when you say how many kids you have in the house, I say four: a 12, 10, seven and an 88 year old,” the Oscar winner said.

Your donation helps keep families together. Link to donate: https://www.rmhc.org/donate

