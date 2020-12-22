Angelina Jolie wore a classic winter outfit for last-minute Christmas shopping

We are only a few days away from Christmas which means a lot of last-minute holiday shopping, cooking, and baking is taking place, even for celebrities. Actress Angelina Jolie was spotted on Monday doing some last-minute shopping with her 15-year-old daughter Zahara.

©GrosbyGroup Angelina Jolie dressed in a cozy and warm outfit.

The 45-year-old ‘Maleficent’ actress dressed warmly for the outing in a long black wool coat, high black boots, with a small black Valentino crossbody bag. She protected her face with a printed yellow and white scarf and her brown hair was pulled back in a low ponytail. Jolie shopped around the Grove with her teen daughter who was wearing a dark and light blue crewneck sweatshirt paired with black leggings and white sneakers. The famous daughter protected her face with a black mask.

©GrosbyGroup Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Zahara shopping at the Grove.

Jolie has kept a low profile these past few months aside from a few shopping outings with her kids. Earlier this month, the actress did make an appearance at the 2nd International Conference on Action with Women and Peace in Seoul to talk about violence against women.