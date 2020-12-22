Angelina Jolie wore a classic winter outfit for last-minute Christmas shopping

We are only a few days away from Christmas which means a lot of last-minute holiday shopping, cooking, and baking is taking place, even for celebrities. Actress Angelina Jolie was spotted on Monday doing some last-minute shopping with her 15-year-old daughter Zahara.
The 45-year-old ‘Maleficent’ actress dressed warmly for the outing in a long black wool coat, high black boots, with a small black Valentino crossbody bag. She protected her face with a printed yellow and white scarf and her brown hair was pulled back in a low ponytail. Jolie shopped around the Grove with her teen daughter who was wearing a dark and light blue crewneck sweatshirt paired with black leggings and white sneakers. The famous daughter protected her face with a black mask.
Jolie has kept a low profile these past few months aside from a few shopping outings with her kids. Earlier this month, the actress did make an appearance at the 2nd International Conference on Action with Women and Peace in Seoul to talk about violence against women.
During her speech the 45-year-old said, “The truth is, a woman‘s life does not rank equally with a man’s, far more universally than we are willing to admit,” she said. ”Conflict-related sexual violence is a manifestation of this reality,” according to a video of the speech obtained by Harper’s Bazaar U.K.
Jolie went on to give advice to women around the world who might be suffering from violence in their relationships. “Try to find allies. Be connected for emergencies. For example, you can agree a code word with a friend or family member, which tells them if you are facing an emergency,“ she said.
“Begin to build a network and gain knowledge. It’s sad to say, but you can’t assume all friends and family will always want to believe and support you. Often it will be strangers who help. Or other victims, support groups, or faith groups. Above all, be careful. Only you really know the danger you are in, and until you find your support outside, you may feel quite alone,” Jolie said.