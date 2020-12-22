Reese Witherspoon is inspiring her followers to partake in a running challenge with her

We’re almost at the end of 2020 which means a lot of us are gearing up to set new goals, intentions, and resolutions we have for ourselves in the new year. Rather than dreading the idea of a new year’s resolution, perhaps we shift our focus to think of it as a reset, the start of a new chapter in our lives. It seems that actress Reese Witherspoon is already doing just that with her fitness goals.
On Monday, Witherspoon took to her Instagram stories to encourage her followers to partake in a monthlong activity with her - a run/walk challenge. The 44-year-old actress has already started her fitness challenge and now she’s on day 8 of it explaining to her followers how she’s staying injury-free and committed to her challenge.
In her stories, the ‘Home Agin” actress shared her interval routine that she did on a treadmill to avoid running in the cold. Her routine consisted of an incline at 1 percent and Witherspoon alternated between walking for three minutes at 3.5–4 miles per hour and running for two minutes at 5.5–6 miles per hour, for a total of 30 minutes.
Witherspoon even shared the workout playlist that motivates her to continue with her challenge. ‘Pure Motivation’ on Apple Music is Witherspoon’s playlist of choice if you’re looking to channel your inner runner.
In addition to sharing her running routine, the 44-year-old also shared her recovery routine a few days ago in an Instagram video. “Some of y‘all are doing a Run/Walk Challenge with me this month. Still time to join us if you feel inclined,” Witherspoon wrote in the caption. ”I thought I would share my daily roll out routine courtesy of @kadeefit 🏃🏼♀️ (Because it’s important to stretch!)😁 Hope you have a great workout!”
The video took Witherspoon’s 24.8 million Instagram followers through a series of foam rolling exercises for runners.