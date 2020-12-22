Reese Witherspoon is inspiring her followers to partake in a running challenge with her

We’re almost at the end of 2020 which means a lot of us are gearing up to set new goals, intentions, and resolutions we have for ourselves in the new year. Rather than dreading the idea of a new year’s resolution, perhaps we shift our focus to think of it as a reset, the start of a new chapter in our lives. It seems that actress Reese Witherspoon is already doing just that with her fitness goals.

©GettyImages Reese Witherspoon is embarking on a fitness challenge.

On Monday, Witherspoon took to her Instagram stories to encourage her followers to partake in a monthlong activity with her - a run/walk challenge. The 44-year-old actress has already started her fitness challenge and now she’s on day 8 of it explaining to her followers how she’s staying injury-free and committed to her challenge.

©Reese Witherspoon Reese Witherspoon took to her Instagram stories to share her running challenge.

In her stories, the ‘Home Agin” actress shared her interval routine that she did on a treadmill to avoid running in the cold. Her routine consisted of an incline at 1 percent and Witherspoon alternated between walking for three minutes at 3.5–4 miles per hour and running for two minutes at 5.5–6 miles per hour, for a total of 30 minutes.