Why Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez might never get married

Planning a wedding once in your life is exciting. But planning your fourth wedding for the third time sounds exhausting. For Jennifer Lopez , 51, that‘s exactly what she would have to do with Alex Rodriguez , 45, if they follow through with their now twice postponed wedding.

The businesswoman discussed their wedding plans Monday on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show Radio Andy after he asked if they’ve contemplated living like partners, Kurt Russell, 69, and Goldie Hawn, 75, who have never married but have been happily together for 36 years. In the video posted to Youtube Lopez explained, “Oh yeah, we’ve talked about that for sure. I mean at our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it’s just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do?”

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

While the couple seems to be at peace with whatever happens, Lopez admitted having to cancel the wedding was “really sad.” “It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all. So in March or April, we‘re looking down the pipe and we’re going, ‘This is maybe not going to happen. ’Italy’s the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. I was like, ’Okay, we got to cancel everything.’ And we had to put out all this money and all this stuff, we were like, ‘We gotta cancel it.’ So we, we canceled it.”



They tried to regroup a few months later but were met with the same disappointment. Lopez explained, “And then we try to regroup for later in the year, a few months ago. And I was like, ’Nope, still not the right time.’ So it was just a little disappointing. And then you just think to yourself, well, things will happen in their divine time in a way.” She continued, “But the same thing with like the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think, do you have to? Should we? It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it. And I think it’s something that maybe is still important to us, but there’s no rush, you know, there’s no rush… There’s no rush. it’ll happen when it happens.”

Lopez and Rodriguez have been together since February 2017, and they announced their engagement in March of 2019.