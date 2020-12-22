Hilaria Baldwin post-baby bod get’s Alec Baldwin and Amy Schumer’s attention

Hilaria Baldwin shared an unbelievable photo of her postpartum body 3 months after giving birth and got the attention of thousands, including her husband and Amy Schumer . On Sunday the influencer and mom of 5 gave the world a look at what she and their baby Eduardo look like post-bath.
The 36-year-old explained in the caption she couldn‘t stop smelling “this baby” and shouted out the lavender ointment cream she developed with the brand Waxelene. The fitness and wellness expert wrote, “Post bath, getting ready for the day photo by Carmen ✨...can’t stop smelling this baby 😂! I know I told you guys the other day about the lavender @waxelene ointment cream I developed with Waxelene. I’ve been using it on Edu and all my children, as well as my postpartum body. We have used waxelene for longer than we’ve had children—I’m so excited that I got the opportunity to create something new with them 🌸. Link in my bio. Ps: Edu’s outfit belonged to my other boys...Alec says he looks like a tomato—Rafa says he looks like a “Christmas miracle”...I’m with Rafa.”
Schumer couldn‘t help but use Hilaria’s stunning photo for a quick joke. The comedian reposted the photo onto her own Instagram feed as if it was her and her son Gene David Fischer. Schumer joked in the caption, “ Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year.” Broad City’s Ilana Glazer commented, “hahahahahahahahahahahahah.” Chelsea Handler went along with the joke and wrote, “Happy holiday season!”
Of course, Hailey’s pic got the attention of her biggest fan, Alec Baldwin. Alec reposted the pic onto his own feed and captioned the spicy post, “Oh, no…” Someone in the comments wrote, “Number 6?” Baldwin has said in the past that he is done trying to make their oldest daughter‘s dream of having a little sister come true but it sounds like he is in trouble! The couple already has 2-year-old brother Romeo Alejandro David, 4-year-old brother Leonardo Angel Charles, 5-year-old brother Rafael Thomas, 7-year-old sister Carmen Gabriela, and 3-month-old Eduardo. The kids also have a 24-year-old half-sister in Ireland who is Baldwin’s daughter with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.
Per the DailyMail, the 62-year-old Oscar nominee is currently quarantining at the guest house near their 18th-century farmhouse in East Hampton. Which explains why the photo left him hot and bothered. Alec explained in an Instagram video he posted Saturday captioned, “What to do about my hair and other challenges,“ “‘I go into New York and work a little bit and come back and have to quarantine here for a few days. It’s not a lot of fun… ’My wife has the kids say hi to me a couple of times a day. They’re all in the car. It’s just weird. I can’t have contact with them until after the quarantine and I get tested again.”