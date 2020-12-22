Hilaria Baldwin post-baby bod get’s Alec Baldwin and Amy Schumer’s attention

Hilaria Baldwin shared an unbelievable photo of her postpartum body 3 months after giving birth and got the attention of thousands, including her husband and Amy Schumer . On Sunday the influencer and mom of 5 gave the world a look at what she and their baby Eduardo look like post-bath.

The 36-year-old explained in the caption she couldn‘t stop smelling “this baby” and shouted out the lavender ointment cream she developed with the brand Waxelene. The fitness and wellness expert wrote, “Post bath, getting ready for the day photo by Carmen ✨...can’t stop smelling this baby 😂! I know I told you guys the other day about the lavender @waxelene ointment cream I developed with Waxelene. I’ve been using it on Edu and all my children, as well as my postpartum body. We have used waxelene for longer than we’ve had children—I’m so excited that I got the opportunity to create something new with them 🌸. Link in my bio. Ps: Edu’s outfit belonged to my other boys...Alec says he looks like a tomato—Rafa says he looks like a “Christmas miracle”...I’m with Rafa.”

Schumer couldn‘t help but use Hilaria’s stunning photo for a quick joke. The comedian reposted the photo onto her own Instagram feed as if it was her and her son Gene David Fischer. Schumer joked in the caption, “ Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year.” Broad City’s Ilana Glazer commented, “hahahahahahahahahahahahah.” Chelsea Handler went along with the joke and wrote, “Happy holiday season!”