Brooke Shields almost didn’t make it home for Christmas

Shields was coming home from a national commercial campaign she shot in LA. She explained in an IG live that she had been in a hotel for the last 4 days quarantining. “I am in LA right now. I have been in a hotel for four days, I have been quarantined, and I have been covid checked.” Even with under-eye patches, the 55 year old actress looked beautiful. Shields and her trainer have been hosting workout sessions via Instagram live on Wednesday and didn’t want to cancel the live for the shoot. Her trainer joined her from the gym and they decided to just have talk for a few minutes. The conversation is super sweet and they tried saying bye to each other a few times before finding something else to talk about.



Shields admitted she was going “a little crazy” at the hotel since there are no gym’s or bars open in LA. Shields was supposed to head home on a red-eye after the shoot but had a feeling something was going to happen to her scheduled flight. Shields also opened up about her feelings with the pandemic and was hopeful for what seems like positive strides. “It feels good, just especially with the vaccines and all of this and just listening to the professionals and front line workers saying that they‘re finally seeing a light the end of the tunnel, it’s just so moving. And I just hope to God everybody gets a relief financially, for these businesses and God I just pray for it all.” She also expressed her concerns for the homeless people in her city. “I’m worried about the homeless in New York. I mean, just to be... just the shelter for people. And then covid wise, I mean that must be terrifying.”



Shields then took the convo to a more positive note and expressed how happy she was to be back working. The hard-working mama explained, “It’s been sort of a while because we’ve been so focused on getting my one daughter into college and my other one now she’s in high school so it’s like all those other things happened and then all of a sudden I get a taste of what I call my real life.”