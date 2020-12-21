Meet Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande’s fiancé

Even though this year has been unlike any other, that still hasn’t stopped the influx of engagements that happen during the holiday season.

On Sunday, December 20, Ariana Grande surprised fans when she announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez. News of their engagement comes less than a year after reports first revealed they were dating, though the actual timeline of their relationship is still uncertain.

At the top of the year, Ariana was spotted making out with a mystery man on Valentine’s Day--about a month later, TMZ reported that the man in question was Gomez, with the outlet’s sources claiming she had already been seeing her new boyfriend for “several months.”

Ever since the pair was spotted together, they’ve been keeping their union low key, with Dalton only making a few appearances on Ariana’s Instagram page over the past couple of months. To keep things even more hush hush, Gomez made his Instagram private right as news broke of their relationship.

The singer confirmed their relationship in the music video for her song “Stuck With U” with Justin Bieber on May 8. Just a few weeks later, on May 26, Ariana gave her now-fiancé his first proper Instagram shoutout.

Now that Grande and Gomez are engaged, fans want to get to know the “Thank U, Next” singer’s better half. Here’s everything you need to know about Dalton Gomez: