Meet Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande’s fiancé

Even though this year has been unlike any other, that still hasn’t stopped the influx of engagements that happen during the holiday season.
On Sunday, December 20, Ariana Grande surprised fans when she announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez. News of their engagement comes less than a year after reports first revealed they were dating, though the actual timeline of their relationship is still uncertain.
At the top of the year, Ariana was spotted making out with a mystery man on Valentine’s Day--about a month later, TMZ reported that the man in question was Gomez, with the outlet’s sources claiming she had already been seeing her new boyfriend for “several months.”
Ever since the pair was spotted together, they’ve been keeping their union low key, with Dalton only making a few appearances on Ariana’s Instagram page over the past couple of months. To keep things even more hush hush, Gomez made his Instagram private right as news broke of their relationship.
The singer confirmed their relationship in the music video for her song “Stuck With U” with Justin Bieber on May 8. Just a few weeks later, on May 26, Ariana gave her now-fiancé his first proper Instagram shoutout.
Now that Grande and Gomez are engaged, fans want to get to know the “Thank U, Next” singer’s better half. Here’s everything you need to know about Dalton Gomez:
He works as a luxury home realtor for Aaron Kirman Group. According to his bio on their website, Dalton was raised in Southern California and has been working in the luxury real estate market for five years now.
He works with A-list buyers and has sold multi-million dollar homes, so it makes sense how he would get into similar circles with his fiancée. He also has other famous friends, including Miley Cyrus, whom he posted an Instagram Story with over the summer.
Dalton Gomez via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/wm5j3WUOKV— Miley Cyrus Germany🇩🇪 (@MCyrusDE) July 9, 2017
While this news might come as a shock to some more casual Grande fans, her true supporters know that the singer has been head-over-heels for the real estate agent for months now.
Their relationship really seemed to develop over quarantine, as the couple stayed locked down together in Los Angeles for most of 2020.
People reported that the couple was quarantining together back in March, with their source saying Ariana, “has been with the same group of people for days.”
“One of the people she is with right now is Dalton,” the source continued. “They have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”
Congratulations to the happy couple!