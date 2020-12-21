Pink shares the difficult situations she endured this year

Pink is currently recovering from a fractured ankle, posting an Instagram selfie from the hospital and describing how it all went down.

The 41-year-old singer explained she injured herself while running down the stairs “trying to see the Christmas star!”

She also went on to reveal some of the difficult situations she experienced during what she described as “this poop sandwich of a year.”

“Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle.”

Earlier this year, the superstar opened up to her fans about her awful experience with COVID-19, admitting that she had tested positive for the deadly virus, as well as her 3-year-old son Jameson.

Pink talked about how “scary” it was, confessing that it felt like “a rollercoaster,” and adding that “just when you think you are better, something else happens.”

The successful artist is trying to keep a positive attitude, sharing her daily life and keeping it real with her fans on social media, also revealing some details about her marriage and family life.