Prince Royce achieved the Guinness World Records for most weeks at No. 1 on Tropical Airplay chart

Prince Royce is breaking records! The United States-born Dominican singer and songwriter just made history after achieving the Guinness World Records title for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Tropical Airplay chart (male) with 29 consecutive weeks. The attainment comes after his smash hit “Carita de Inocente” stayed in the first spot from March 28, 2020, to October 17, 2020.
Guinness World Records Adjudicator, Spencer Cammarano, presented Prince Royce with his record title during a virtual certificate presentation to make this accomplishment official. “It is a pleasure and honor to award Latin music star Prince Royce, with a Guinness World Records title for the most weeks at No.1 on the Billboard Tropical Airplay chart,” Cammarano said. “His hit single, ‘Carita de Inocente,’ spent 29 consecutive weeks at number one, cementing Royce’s status as an inspiration for the Latin community. We are thrilled to welcome him into the Guinness World Records family.”
Royce said the acquirement is also coinciding in time with his anniversary. “I started ten years ago, and actually, this is my 10th anniversary. When I started this journey, I always had this dream of one-day having people listen to my songs and singing my songs,” he said. “And when I released my first album, I didn’t know if people were ever going to hear my music, and as the years went by, I achieved so many things, and you kind of don’t realize it.”
When receiving the honors, the 31-year-old Bronx native also said this was something he never imagined that could happen. “This being such a challenging year, I wasn’t really focused on numbers, and what was happening with my music, so when my team called me to tell me about the Guinness World Records achievement, it shed a lot of light on my life,” said Royce. “I grew up looking through the Guinness World Records book and never imagined it was something I would accomplish, so it has been a wonderful surprise. I am humbled and feel honored and grateful.”
The music star went ahead and added that “this is a pleasant, beautiful surprise,” and took the opportunity to thank his supporters. “I’m just grateful. I want to thank my fans, my team, my label, the people on the radio, the DJs that have always supported me since the beginning. The fans that have always like listened to my music,” he said.
According to Prince Royce, this is something that will motivate him to create bigger and better. “It continues to motivate me to do more, to keep pushing myself, to keep innovating, to keep doing things for my fans, for my family, for the people that I love,” he said.
“Carita de Inocente” is a Bachata featured on Royce’s 2020 album, Alter Ego . In an interview with Apple Music, the interpreter said the song reminded him of his beginnings. “It’s a traditional bachata, but at the same time, the format is very different. It reminds me of the original Prince Royce, with a twist.”
Undoubtedly, the award-winning singer has become a bona fide Latin superstar within the last ten years. Royce has a fan base with nearly 60 million followers on social media, plus billions of views on digital platforms, not forgetting to mention a total of 18 #1 hits on the radio, and more than 50 international awards recognizing his music and artistic career.