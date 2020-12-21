Zooey Deschanel stars in Katy Perry’s latest music video and it’s too good

Katy Perry recently poked fun, at what people have been saying forever, that the singer’s celebrity doppelganger is actress Zooey Deschanel . The “Last Friday Night” singer released a new music video on Monday for her song, “Not the End of the World,” and the concept of the video consisted of aliens, a spaceship, and Perry’s celeb lookalike.
In the music video, a spaceship full of blue-skinned aliens abducts the ‘New Girl’ actress thinking she’s actually Perry. Deschanel plays along with the aliens and lets them think she’s Perry by trying on different Perry costumes and props in the hopes that she and her space traveler friends can save Earth, according to Entertainment Weekly.
The video was first teased on Perry’s Instagram on Sunday and on Monday at 1 p.m. EST, she held an Instagram Live with Deschanel to chat about the video. In addition to talking with the actress, Perry also hosted a group meditation.
According to Entertainment Weekly, Perry might have intentionally released the video in honor of today’s winter solstice which is when Jupiter and Saturn both enter Aquarius. It’s been almost 400 years since the two planets have come this close to one another. This moment is described as a big energetic turning point.
The new mom released her fifth studio album this past summer which consists of tracks such as “Daisies,” “Never Really Over,” and “Not the End of the World.” Perry has been busy since releasing this album as she shared new videos for seven of the album’s 12 songs in what she called “The Smile Video Series.” The videos in the series each had their own style.
It’s quite funny to see Perry and Deschanel acknowledging how much they look alike in this recent music video. Don’t mind us as we’ll be watching this video on repeat in the next coming days.