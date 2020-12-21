Wilmer Valderrama and fiancée Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

Almost a year after getting engaged, Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, have announced that they’re expecting their first child together.
Both soon-to-be-parents posted their announcement with the same, simple caption: “#ItsJustUs3Now.” This perfectly mirrors their engagement announcement on January 1, when they wrote, “It’s just us now,” under the sweet photos on Instagram.
In the photos, fans can see their first peek at Pacheco’s growing baby bump, as she wears a zipped-open jacket with nothing underneath. The colorful pictures also feature her fiancé standing behind her, lovingly holding her as she cradles her stomach.
The That ‘70s Show star was first linked to Pacheco in April 2019, when they were spotted shopping out in Los Angeles. Just two months later, in June, they went out together in France for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding celebration.
A lot of Valderrama’s famous friends congratulated the happy couple in the comments section of their announcement, including new mom Turner, who wrote, “Yessss.” Her husband, Joe, also left an encouraging message, writing, “Congratulations! So happy!” along with a bunch of heart eye emojis.
Jamie Camil, Francia Raisa, and Jessy Terrero, also commented on the pic to send their well wishes.
This past summer, Wilmer and Amanda celebrated their anniversary with some sweet tributes to one another on their social media pages.
“Our passports have become diaries that now witness the great adventure we now call OUR life,” he wrote under a selfie with his fiancée. “Here’s to keep collecting stamps and making it look easy... cause why does it have to be anything but a sunset sail, I mean... #ItsJustUsNow #FelizAniversario mi Chimichurri.”
Pacheco also shared a sweet message for her fiancé, letting him know how much she loves having him by her side.
“In a world full of uncertainty, we will always have our adventures. Happy anniversary mi prometido PS you make a really good face mask,” the mom-to-be wrote with her photo.
She wrote another sweet caption just last month, sharing some photos of a recent outdoor adventure the couple took together before announcing their pregnancy.
“Incredibly thankful that the universe led me to you @wilmervalderrama I love spending all my time with you, even right now this very second.”
As of now, the couple have not shared any plans for their future wedding or when their baby is due--but it looks like this New Years Day will be just as exciting as the last, when they got engaged.