Wilmer Valderrama and fiancée Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

Almost a year after getting engaged, Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, have announced that they’re expecting their first child together.

Both soon-to-be-parents posted their announcement with the same, simple caption: “#ItsJustUs3Now.” This perfectly mirrors their engagement announcement on January 1, when they wrote, “It’s just us now,” under the sweet photos on Instagram.

In the photos, fans can see their first peek at Pacheco’s growing baby bump, as she wears a zipped-open jacket with nothing underneath. The colorful pictures also feature her fiancé standing behind her, lovingly holding her as she cradles her stomach.

The That ‘70s Show star was first linked to Pacheco in April 2019, when they were spotted shopping out in Los Angeles. Just two months later, in June, they went out together in France for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding celebration.

A lot of Valderrama’s famous friends congratulated the happy couple in the comments section of their announcement, including new mom Turner, who wrote, “Yessss.” Her husband, Joe, also left an encouraging message, writing, “Congratulations! So happy!” along with a bunch of heart eye emojis.

Jamie Camil, Francia Raisa, and Jessy Terrero, also commented on the pic to send their well wishes.