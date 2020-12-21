Chrissy Teigen gets John Legend these same two gifts every single year

There are already enough reasons to love Chrissy Teigen and John Legend , but this holiday season, the couple gave fans yet another--very relatable--reason to adore their family.

While many stars gift their significant other with something extravagant and expensive for every holiday, Chrissy has some tried and true favorites to give her hubby each and every Christmas--and they’re some of the most relatable items ever.

In a new episode of his video series, Legendary Christmas Tales, the “All Of Me” singer revealed that his wife always gets him the same two presents every single year.

As fans of the famous family already know, John went on to reveal that their entire group is “a big robe family,” so it only makes sense that one of the gifts his wife gets him every year is a new dressing gown. She also makes sure her husband is ready for to start every January off right, giving him an annual refresh of his work bag to carry around with him while he travels.

“Chrissy gives me really good gifts every year,” Legend revealed in the latest episode of Legendary Christmas Tales. “It’s usually a bag that I can carry around for the rest of the year, so I literally put everything I care about in the bag, you know--laptop, phone, chargers, passport--everything is in that bag and I carry it with me everywhere I go so I’m reminded of Chrissy’s great taste and generosity throughout the year.”



He went on to talk about the other gift, once again gushing about how thoughtful and practical his wife’s gifts to him are every year.

“She also gets me robes,” he said. “We’re a big robe family, we like to wear robes throughout the house, all the time. So, she gets me really good gifts that I can use all the time and feel good, and remember who gave them to me.”