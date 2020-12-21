Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares were spotted getting off a plane together despite breakup rumors

Zac Efron is one of those celebrities who is off the market dating a special lady that of course, we’re happy about but also a little jealous of. The actor has been dating his girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares since June and despite some recent breakup rumors, the two seem to still be going strong.

©GrosbyGroup Zac Efron is making a new life for himself in Australia.

This past weekend, the 33-year-old actor and the aspiring model were spotted trying to remain incognito when arriving at the Sydney airport before being escorted through an emergency exit by an airport employee, according to Grosby Group.

©GrosbyGroup Zac Efron and girlfriend Vanessa Valladares arriving at the Sydney airport together.

The couple has only been dating since this past June. Efron met Valladares when she was working at an Australian cafe that the actor visited, according to People. Supposedly it was love at first sight and the two have been dating since then.

A source told The Sun, “Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together,“ a source told the outlet. ”You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house.”