Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares were spotted getting off a plane together despite breakup rumors

Zac Efron is one of those celebrities who is off the market dating a special lady that of course, we’re happy about but also a little jealous of. The actor has been dating his girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares since June and despite some recent breakup rumors, the two seem to still be going strong.
This past weekend, the 33-year-old actor and the aspiring model were spotted trying to remain incognito when arriving at the Sydney airport before being escorted through an emergency exit by an airport employee, according to Grosby Group.
The couple has only been dating since this past June. Efron met Valladares when she was working at an Australian cafe that the actor visited, according to People. Supposedly it was love at first sight and the two have been dating since then.
A source told The Sun, “Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together,“ a source told the outlet. ”You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house.”
According to the Daily Mail, the 33-year-old is residing in a rental house in Belongil Beach with Valladares. He’s reportedly looking for houses to buy in the area and is wanting to leave his LA life behind.
It seems that Efron is getting comfortable with the Australian lifestyle as he was sporting a new hairdo over the weekend given to him by an Australian hairstylist, Luke Munn. Munn posted to his story that Efron came to him “for a tidy up today, so we gave him a mullet,” the hairstylist wrote with a cry-laughing emoji.
Munn wrote on his story that he made his “old mate a true Aussie and gave him a mullet” with shaved sides. Honestly, Efron can do pretty much anything to his hair and he’ll still look dreamy.