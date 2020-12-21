Elliot Page shows love and appreciation for his fans

Elliot Page is showing love and appreciation for his fans on social media, following the amount of support he received after revealing his truth to the world.

Loading the player...

The star of Umbrella Academy posted a photo on his personal Instagram account, urging everyone to “be there for each other” and highlighting the importance of various LGBTQ projects.

Elliot has been known to advocate for the community in different social and cultural aspects around the world, as it was shown during the 2016 documentary Gaycation alongside co-host Ian Daniel.

©Vice Elliot Page and Ian Daniel

This time the 33-year-old actor teamed up with Indya Moore, the star of the iconic show POSE , to shine light on Trans Santa, an organization created to provide some holiday cheer to trans kids, giving presents and a moment of happiness.

Also showing the incredible work of Trans Lifeline, the first transgender crisis hotline in the United States and Canada, offering phone support to everyone in difficult situations.