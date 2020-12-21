Elliot Page shows love and appreciation for his fans

Elliot Page is showing love and appreciation for his fans on social media, following the amount of support he received after revealing his truth to the world.
The star of Umbrella Academy posted a photo on his personal Instagram account, urging everyone to “be there for each other” and highlighting the importance of various LGBTQ projects.
Elliot has been known to advocate for the community in different social and cultural aspects around the world, as it was shown during the 2016 documentary Gaycation alongside co-host Ian Daniel.
This time the 33-year-old actor teamed up with Indya Moore, the star of the iconic show POSE , to shine light on Trans Santa, an organization created to provide some holiday cheer to trans kids, giving presents and a moment of happiness.
Also showing the incredible work of Trans Lifeline, the first transgender crisis hotline in the United States and Canada, offering phone support to everyone in difficult situations.
Elliot took a moment to express his happiness by captioning the post, “from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” adding that the love and support he received “has been the greatest gift.”
The actor opened up about his inspiring journey at the beginning of December with a statement that described the remarkable feeling of “pursuing my authentic self,” and sharing that “my pronouns are he/they.”
Also asking his followers for patience, because “despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared.”
Congrats on the love your getting Elliot. #transvisibility pic.twitter.com/TNM03ioBs8— Black Lives Still Matter (@thatonequeen) December 1, 2020
Fans of the star shared their support on Twitter and Instagram, including artists and celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Bob The Drag Queen, Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron and Niecy Nash.