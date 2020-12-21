Kim Kardashian and other celebs are beyond happy for Ariana Grande’s engagement

It certainly was a busy weekend in the world of celebrities. One major event that took place that caused us to stop wrapping gifts and baking cookies was Ariana Grande ’s engagement to Dalton Gomez. The engagement was announced when the singer posted a gallery of photos to her Instagram, captioned “forever n then some.”

Although the news certainly took fans by surprise, the “Positions” singer’s celebrity friends were quick to take to Instagram to congratulate Grande and her new fiance. Everyone from Kim Kardashian West , Hailey Bieber , and even Demi Lovato all were excited about their friend’s newfound happiness.

“Sooo happy for u guys!!! Love you!!!!” Kardashian wrote in the comment section of the 27-year-old’s post announcing the news.

Bieber commented, “YAYYYYYY!!!!😍😍😍😍😍 so happy for you guys!!”

Grande‘s manager, Scooter Braun , commented, “Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man. ❤️”

Lovato who was engaged earlier this year to Max Ehrich before the couple split up wrote to Grande, “💞💞💞💞 this ring is everything!!!! 🙏🏼🙌🏼💞 I love you.”

In addition to the assortment of celebrity friends sending their kind words to the newly engaged couple, the “34+35” singer’s mom, Joan, commented on the announcement post. “Sooo sooo sooo happy!!!! Love you two!!!”

Grande’s mom also shared a sweet message to her daughter and future son-in-law on Twitter. “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! Xoxoxo,” she wrote.

The singer and Los Angeles real estate agent only started dating several months ago and they made their relationship debut in the singer’s “Stuck With U” music video in early May. Then later that month, Grande made their relationship Instagram official.

In May, a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that Grande and Dalton were “in a really good place.”