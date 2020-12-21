President Donald Trump’s grandkids leave their mark at the White House

President Donald Trump’s grandchildren have left their mark at the White House. Ivanka Trump revealed on Sunday that her stepmother First Lady Melania Trump added the handprints of the commander-in-chief’s ten grandchildren to the White House Children’s Garden. Alongside photos of her daughter Arabella, nine, and sons Joseph, seven, and Theodore, four, casting their handprints, she wrote: “The Children’s Garden was a gift from President and Mrs. Johnson to the White House in 1968. The garden features a goldfish pond, an apple tree, tulips and grape hyacinth.”

“Footprints and handprints of Presidents’ children and grandchildren are embedded in the garden’s paved pathway,” Ivanka added. “10 more bronze pavers were added by @FLOTUS, handprints of each of President Trump’s grandchildren. ❤️.”