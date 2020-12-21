The Venezuelan Brothers: Mau & Ricky

The two Venezuelan bothers, Mau and Ricky, are making their own place in Spanish music, but they already have a successful career behind that includes triumphs as singers but also as composers.

They are children of the artist Ricardo Montaner and the filmmaker Marlene Rodríguez, and they started in the industry when they were just children. After several singles and collaborating with other musicians, they finally released their first studio album last year and the success was such that this year they have repeated with new songs. At the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards , they were nominated for Best New Artist and Song of the Year for Vente Pa ‘Ca, in which they participated as songwriters. That is not the only song that they have written without us knowing that they were behind it. Other songs include Sin Pijama by Becky G or Pa’ llamar tu atención from C. Tangana. These two brothers definitely have a promising career ahead of themselves.

©GettyImages 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Just a few days ago, they came out with their latest new song, OUCH. The music video for the song was a first for the brothers. It was a challenge in terms of acting because the two brothers are musicians, they are singers. But in truth they felt blessed to be able to explore the acting experience through making the video. Coming from a family of artists, “we grew up in a house where creativity is promoted all the time.” Mau and Ricky commented. They were constantly surrounded by creative ideas, and having parents who live off of that is something spectacular for the brothers in terms of their artistic careers.

The brothers decided that they wanted to dedicate themselves to the music industry when they were only kids. May was 12 and Ricky was 15 when their parents officially allowed them to take the career on, even though their first album didn’t come out for another four or five years. The Montaner’s brothers dreamed of being like a Venezuelan group called Servando & Florentino, they even pretended at times that they were them. Mau was Florentino and Ricky was Servando. The two brothers love working together, it is part of what makes it so special for the two. In the good times and in the bad times, the brothers have found that working together and being a support for the other is fundamental for them.