Ariana Grande is engaged to Dalton Gomez: See the ring and her mom’s reaction!

Ariana Grande is engaged! The 27-year-old superstar is ready to spend “forever n then some” with her love Dalton Gomez. She took to Instagram to spread the joyous news on Sunday, December 20, with a five picture announcement. The songstress showcased their love and even gave a glittering glimpse at her unique diamond ring.

Dalton opted to pop the question with a diamond and pearl engagement ring set on a silver band. She flaunted it with a mirror selfie and then treated us to a closeup. Dalton’s Instagram is private, so it’s unknown if the real estate agent made a photo announcement of his own.

As expected, Ari’s post immediately blew up with Arianators and celebrity friends sending over their biggest congratulations to the pair. “YAYYYYYY!!!!” wrote Hailey Baldwin. “So happy for you guys!!” Fellow social media royal Kim Kardashian commented: “Soooo happy for u guys!!! ✨💍 Love you!!!”

Demi Lovato was so pumped she had a little typo, writing: “this ring is everything!!!! 🙏🏼🙌🏼💞 I love ypu.” Ari’s former co-star Victoria Justice chimed in with: “Omggg 😭💕 congrats Ari!!! So happy for you. Your ring is just beautiful.” Millie Bobby Brown added: “oh my godddd... love u!! you deserve eternal happiness!! ♡♡♡.” And the list goes on.

Of course, amongst the heaps of congratulatory comments there was one that weighed heaviest: Ariana’s mom Joan Grande. Luckily, she approved! “Sooo sooo sooo happy!!!!” she wrote. “Love you two!!!” It seems she’s had ample time to get to know Dalton. Although the duo have only been dating since last January, they apparently social-distanced together during the pandemic.

Ariana and Dalton made their first official appearance together in the music video for “Stuck with U,” her duet with Justin Bieber. Ariana was previously engaged to SNL star Pete Davidson. They called off their engagement in October 2018.