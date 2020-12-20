Chris Evans’ brother Scott catches him talking to dog and scares him in hilarious clip

Celebrity siblings serve a very important purpose. They help keep their all-star family members down-to-earth. Chris Evan ’s brother Scott Evans does just that and more, trolling his older brother in the most hilarious of ways. The 37-year-old soap opera actor’s latest deed was catching his 39-year-old superhero bro sweetly talking to his dog Dodger. Chris comes in from a walk with the pooch, not realizing Scott is hiding behind the door and the result is hysterical.

©@scottevansgram Chris Evans’ mid scare face

“I got him again,” Scott wrote over his Instagram Story. “And captured a little private conversation with Dodger.” Chris is heard putting on a cutesy voice to talk to his dog as he comes back home. When he gets inside his brother yells, causing him to jump out of his skin for a beat. “Living in fear for the holidays…” the real-life Captain America wrote when he reposted the Story to his page. However, don’t worry! He got his younger sibling back.